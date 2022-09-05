Olivia O’Brien stuns in thigh-skimming black minidress

Olivia’s green eyes and makeup look amazing for a selfie. Pic credit: @oliviaobrien/Instagram

Singer and songwriter Olivia O’Brien looks absolutely breathtaking in a tight-skimming black mini dress that shows off her curves.

The 22-year-old singer gained a lot of attention after she released her collaboration with Gnash in the single I Hate U, I Love U, which peaked at number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

This success on the single led the singer to land a contract with Island Records, and eventually, she released an EP and album.

Aside from how incredible she is when it comes to music, fashion is one thing she also knows how to do really well.

Olivia O’Brien rocks a black mini dress

Olivia took Instagram by surprise when she posted a mirror selfie of herself wearing a short black dress.

The singer’s long-sleeved dress has the appearance that it has been ripped, giving this a rock star look. She adorned this fit with a black shoulder back with a metal chain, as well as accessorizing with a metal heart-shaped necklace.

Her hair looks to be in some sort of ponytail or bun, keeping that clean and slick look, which can be very hard to pull off.

Let’s not forget about the boots. The item that speaks the most, apart from the dress, are her black cowboy boots. The heels are not so high, which makes this whole outfit look a little more relaxed and casual. Not to mention, give her long and toned legs a lot of attention.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Olivia O’Brien rocks a short black dress and cowboy boots. Pic credit: @oliviaobrien/Instagram

Olivia has shared this dress before and from another angle, we already know that the dress is backless and fans are loving it.

To finish this look, her makeup is very simple and clean. Olivia’s eyeshadow is a very nice peachy color and her lips are also a very neutral shade, keeping most of the attention on the black ripped dress.

She captioned the picture, “look, that way!”

Olivia O’Brien releases a new single

Just last month on August 5, 2022, Olivia O’Brien released a new single called B*itch Back, which also happens to be a collaboration with FLETCHER.

FLETCHER is a 28-year-old singer and songwriter from Jersey, New York. Her first single to debut in Billboard Hot 100 chart was released in January 2019, called Undrunk. Since then, she has proceeded to have a successful music career.

She told Insider the song was originally just for her, but later thought it would be cool to add a female feature. O’Brien has known FLETCHER for quite some time, according to the singer.