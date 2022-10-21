Olivia O’Brien shows off her purple hair in a selfie. Pic credit: @oliviaobrien/Instagram

Olivia O’Brien looks incredible in an all-black look.

She wore a cropped black and white jacket with tiny black shorts, revealing her toned legs.

The singer paired the look with black boots, long white socks underneath, and a thin necklace.

Olivia also rocked her newly short brown hairstyle and a natural makeup look.

She credited the look to the popular clothing brand Rogue Garms, known for its vintage products.

From wearing sheer dresses to corset tops, Olivia has proven that she is a fashionista.

Olivia O’Brien looks amazing in short black shorts. Pic credit: @oliviaobrien/Instagram

Olivia O’Brien’s VMA look

This isn’t the only stunning look that Olivia has worn recently. The singer turned heads at the 2022 VMAs with her chic red carpet dress. This is one of her only award-show appearances in 2022 so far, and she definitely did not disappoint.

She went braless in a patterned purple dress with ruffled detailing. The dress is sleeveless, showing off several of her arm tattoos.

Her dress was designed by the popular brand Tab Vintage, which is also worn by fellow celebrities like Madelyn Cline and Olivia Rodrigo.

The singer complemented the look with gold hoop earrings, a dewy makeup look, and a chunky Swavorski silver necklace.

Olivia’s messy bun was done by her hairstylist Lovette Candice, who regularly works with Nessa Barrett and Alisha Marie.

Olivia O’Brien’s love of music

Olivia first rose to fame because of her successful music career. Since her first album debut in 2016, she has received over 600 Million streams on just Spotify alone. She has collaborated with so many music artists, from Gnash to FLETCHER.

She has been open about her mental health journey and how music is her therapy.

In an interview with Coveteur, she talked about music and her self-love by saying, “I have an affirmations playlist that I’ll queue up or I’ll listen to Megan Thee Stallion. I love to drive around, roll all my windows down, and sing random songs that make me feel good. It’s all a mental thing; whenever I have a negative thought pop up in my head, I try really hard to think of a positive one in order to counteract it. I don’t focus all of my self-worth on what I look like and what other people think of me.”

Olivia’s sophomore album Episodes: Season 1 was released last year with her label Island Records.

The singer currently has over 40 Million likes on Tik Tok and one million followers on Instagram.