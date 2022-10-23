Olivia O’Brien looked cute in a white crop top. Pic credit: @oliviaobrien/Instagram

Olivia O’Brien looked right at home as she shared some pictures snapped of her posing from a music studio.

The 22-year-old singer-songwriter rocked a slouchy pair of denim jeans and a simple white tank top as she leaned against sprawling sound-mixing equipment in the photo.

The image captured the star’s side profile as she positioned herself off-center in the image and looked off to her right. Her dark locks took on a half-up, half-down style and rocked a natural wave with her bangs framing her face.

She wore mid-rise jeans in blue denim which, when paired with her crop top, showed off her toned midriff. Olivia wore the white tank which was printed with the phrase, “Stop looking @ me I do not exist!”

To accessorize the casual outfit, Olivia wore a black string choker that was tied into a bow and featured a large silver heart-shaped pendant, some black bands on her wrist, and simple hoop earrings.

A swipe right in the photoset showed her accessories in more detail as she snapped a mirror selfie from a cutely decorated bedroom that housed a glossy pink dresser.

The I Hate U, I Love U singer went for a subtle makeup look, wearing only some black eyeliner and a pink glossy lip.

Another couple of swipes provided other variations of Olivia delivering her best model poses until the second-last photo in the carousel showed a more candid option where she flashed a bright smile at the camera.

Olivia joked in the caption that her producer had complained about having to play photographer. She wrote, in part, “(i made my producer take these photos of me and he was not excited about it).” Fans on the other hand were delighted, as her 1.4 million followers showered the post support with likes.

Olivia O’Brien dazzles in sheer red dress

Olivia was less casual recently as she rocked a fiery red dress for another photoshoot.

Posing beside a large circular mirror, the red-headed beauty wore a dress constructed of red netted fabric with an opaque striped design. The see-through garment hugged Olivia’s body in all the right places, showing off her incredible figure as she wore only some black underwear underneath.

Her locks were styled in a pretty wave and fell behind her shoulders and down her back, which we were able to see thanks to her reflection in the large mirror.

There was no need for accessories in a dress this jaw-dropping and so the singer happily went without.

Olivia O’Brien opens up about body image insecurities

Olivia recently spoke about her thoughts on Hollywood’s insane beauty standards.

Speaking to Insider, she said, “Being a young woman in Hollywood, I’ve always felt like I notice the most insanely tiny minuscule flaws in myself and it causes huge insecurity. Things I feel like I should edit out of photos.”

The 22-year-old sounded wise beyond her years as she gave an account of how she feels women are pressured into having work done on their bodies in order to fit society’s standards, yet it is not looks that define a person’s value.

She concluded, “Girls are constantly comparing themselves, we fail to remember the things about us that truly make us special and important. And it is not the way that you look.”