Olivia O’Brien showed off her beach body in a stunning orange one-piece. Pic credit: @oliviaobrien/Instagram

Olivia O’Brien raised temperatures as she showed off her incredible figure while frolicking on the beach.

The stunning singer is currently living it up in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California, Mexico, and has been sharing a series of snaps from her time there.

She donned an orange one-piece for her latest update, which she wore as she enjoyed a refreshing Aperol Spritz.

The 22-year-old Hate U Love U singer posed in front of a breathtaking ocean backdrop to show off the neon orange swimwear.

The backless one-piece had a halterneck style neck and only two thin straps which crossed over her back, revealing plenty of skin.

Her tattoos were visible as she posed in the first snap, standing side-on so the camera could capture the back of the little orange number.

A swipe right provided a large surprise which came in the form of a beautiful brown horse, while Olivia posed with her cocktail as she took to the saddle.

The daring front of her swimsuit could be seen in this snap, with the front featuring a plunging neckline that traveled right down to her waist.

A thin strap with gold hardware was positioned just under Olivia’s chest, and another was positioned further down, attaching the sides of the one-piece together and creating cutout detailing.

It hugged her figure perfectly, showing off her curves to the camera.

Her skin looked red in places, having caught the sun during her enviable trip.

She acknowledged the horse in her caption, writing to fans, “i bet you’ve never drank an aperol spritz on a horse before !”

Olivia O’Brien dazzles in crochet shorts

In another stunning beach shoot, Olivia rocked more colorful swimwear, this time accompanied by some funky crocheted shorts.

Olivia shared a series of images with her 1.4 million followers that showed her enjoying her time in Mexico in various ways.

The first image showed the singer rocking a bright blue string bikini top as she posed on a golden sandy beach.

The outfit perfectly showed her stunning physique, which she showed off more of in the next image as she topped up her tan from a sun-lounger.

She had removed her shorts to reveal matching bikini bottoms and donned a beige sunhat to shield her eyes from the beaming rays.

Another couple of swipes right showed the singer relaxing in the colorful ensemble from a comfortable-looking hammock.

The singer-songwriter had no intentions of ending her Mexican getaway anytime soon, as she captioned her post, “out of office until further notice.”

Olivia O’Brien shares her diet tips

Olivia’s recent bikini shares must have fans wondering how she keeps such an incredible figure, and in an interview with Genius she shared what backstage snacks she swears by to keep herself feeling and looking good.

She revealed she tries to eat healthily but finds it difficult, so she opts for on-the-go snacks from stores like Whole Foods to keep her appetite at bay.

She said “I love KIND bars, they’re probably not that good for you, but I just feel like they are because they say they are. I like the ones that are more square, the ones that are more granola-y.”

Olivia has a Trader Joe’s favorite too, as she expressed her love for their cocoa batons, saying, “Then there’s Trader Joe’s Cocoa Batons. It’s like those wafer circle sticky things, they’re hard and they have chocolate in the middle.”

The singer is also a fan of taking a daily vitamin, or in her case, multiple. She said, “I take a lot of vitamins every day. Sometimes I forget, so I brought one of those old people pill cases, so it’s like ‘Monday Morning, Monday Noon, Monday Evening.”