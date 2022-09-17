Olivia O’Brien shares ‘swag’ in busty top

Olivia O’Brien’s green eyes look incredible in a shared selfie. Pic credit: @oliviaobrien/Instagram

Olivia O’Brien looked stunning in a busty top.

The American singer posed for the camera wearing a sheer, lace yellow top.

She opted to leave most of the top unbuttoned to show off her abs, except for the button at the very top.

O’Brien paired this top with some brown striped pants.

For accessories, she chose a gorgeous silver metal heart necklace and some silver hoop earrings.

Her loosely curled red hair made her green eyes with a brown smokey look pop and her nude lips.

Last but not least, her fresh and stylish pink manicure completed the stunning outfit.

The songwriter posted a set of pictures to her Instagram account posing against a floral wall.

Olivia O’Brien captioned this post, “it’s called swag, look it up!”

This is a very unique outfit that not everyone can pull off, but once again, O’Brien made it work.

Olivia O’Brien on how TikTok has changed the music industry

The 22-year-old singer is entering her new musical era, and with that comes many new challenges.

O’Brien blew up when she was only 13 years old, and it all was by pure accident. She sent the rapper Gnash a snippet of an original song titled I Hate U, I Love U, which became a massive hit and eventually led the artist to where she is today. The song peaked at number 10 on the Billboard Hot chart in the U.S., allowing O’Brien to sign with Island Records.

More recently, her song Josslyn started being used a lot on TikTok, which made the song begin to trend. Despite the success the app has given to her song, the singer still has mixed feelings about the app.

She joked with Nylon Magazine about wanting to quit music and become a housewife by saying, “I’m getting tired and the music industry has become a glorified TikTok competition. [..] So many people write songs trying to make them do something on TikTok, and I just think it’s the most cringe, disgusting thing ever.”

O’Brien has always been very vocal on her social media, especially Twitter, about her feelings regarding her music. She now has 1.4 million followers on TikTok, where she shares snippets of her new music, posts videos with her friends, and promotes her new music.