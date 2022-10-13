Olivia O’Brien told fans about her new exercise regime. Pic credit: @oliviaobrien/Instagram

Olivia O’Brien asked fans to keep her “accountable” as she donned a crop top and shorts to share her new fitness routine.

The singer has an enviable figure which she regularly shows off in sizzling snaps on social media.

For her latest picture, she donned a revealing ensemble that perfectly showcased her curves, impressive abs, and toned thighs.

Olivia wore a figure-hugging top and shorts, which she matched with a jeweled denim cap and pink headphones.

The Josslyn star carried a water bottle in one hand as she headed out for exercise.

She told her Instagram followers she would work out daily and implored them to “hold me accountable.”

Pic credit: @oliviaobrien/Instagram

After a full day of strenuous exercise, Olivia hit the internet again to update her 1.4million followers on her progress.

She told them she had managed a 3.5-mile hike in the morning, followed by another 2-mile trek in the afternoon and an evening pilates set.

Sign up for our newsletter!

And despite her flawless figure, she claimed the grueling routine was entirely out of character.

Pic credit: @oliviaobrien/Instagram

Olivia O’Brien on breakups

Olivia first found fame in 2016 after collaborating with Gnash on the hit single I Hate You, I Love You.

Since then, she has had hundreds of millions of Spotify streams and released two albums – Was It Even Real and Episodes.

Her latest collaboration is with FLETCHER for the single B***h Back, where she covers the joys of being carefree and single again after ending a relationship.

One line in the song details how people only admit they never liked someone’s partner after they broke up. It’s something Olivia told Insider she had become very aware of.

She said, “I just went through a breakup a couple months ago and once you break up with someone, everyone comes out of the woodwork, like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe you dated him. He sucks,’ blah, blah, blah. It’s like, where were you when I was in this relationship? You know?”

Olivia O’Brien stuns with ‘pirate vibes’

Monsters and Critics shared how Olivia recently wowed her fans by posing for a selfie in a pirate costume.

The star seemed to get into the Halloween spirit with the daring outfit.

She matched a black corset with a long-sleeved shirt, a pirate hat, a mini skirt, and boots to set pulses racing.

We also revealed how she stunned in a sheer, lace yellow top that really showed off her curves.

Olivia frolicked around in the racy get-up for a series of sizzling pics.