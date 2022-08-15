Olivia O’Brien shares bathroom bikini look

Olivia O’Brien is red hot in a bikini for a bathroom snap. Pic credit: @oliviaobrien/Instagram

Olivia O’Brien is hot off the release of her latest single, B***h Back featuring FLETCHER, but her single isn’t the only thing that’s hot this summer.

Followed by celebrities such as Demi Lovato, Miranda Cosgrove, and Addison Rae, it’s safe to say that Olivia’s fame has only just begun and will keep growing.

Olivia’s music channels a lot of girl power and inspires people to get over anyone who’s wronged them and appreciate themselves– something she seems to be doing herself lately.

The 22-year-old singer has shared some sensational fashion statements on her Instagram recently, including a lilac tube top and a bikini pic.

In the past, Olivia has opened up about struggling with insecurities and body image, but the star has every reason to be cool and secure as she shares her sizzling summer snaps.

Olivia shared a confident and daring red bikini pic snapped from a bathroom on her Instagram Stories, which has since come down as Stories only stay live for 24 hours.

Olivia O’Brien shows skin in red hot bathroom bikini

Olivia’s eyes seemed glued to the phone in front of her face to make sure she was getting a good picture, and a good picture was taken for the ‘Gram.

She stands in front of a bathroom sink, which is partially reflected in the mirror at the bottom of the photo, along with a hat that reads “Booty Hunter.”

Pic credit: @oliviaobrien/Instagram

The red bikini seems like the perfect summer fashion choice, as it complements her dark hair and complexion.

Olivia O’Brien opens up on Hollywood’s beauty standards

Though a lot of Olivia’s music is about being a confident woman who doesn’t always need a man, the beauty standards in Hollywood still had a negative impact on the young singer.

Speaking to Insider, she revealed that being in Hollywood has contributed to her feeling like she “notices the most insanely tiny minuscule flaws in myself and it causes huge insecurity.”

The insecurity has made her feel like she should edit certain things out of her pictures and contributed to her having a nose job done when she was only 16, largely because she was bullied as a kid when her “nose hump” became more noticeable.

She notes that while she is “very pro-plastic surgery” and wants people to be comfortable with themselves, “it sucks that society has gotten to the point where we make women feel like we need to get something done because it’s just so stupid at the end of the day. And I’m a victim of it, or whatever you want to call it.”

She concluded that “people have the most insane standards for women” based on their time online being exposed to all sorts of beautiful people and girls often make comparisons about themselves.

“Girls are constantly comparing themselves, we fail to remember the things about us that truly make us special and important. And it is not the way that you look,” she said.