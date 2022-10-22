Olivia O’Brien shares a selfie after running with her friend. Pic credit: @oliviaobrien/Instagram

Olivia O’Brien shared a sweaty post-run selfie recently, much to the delight of her fans.

The 22-year-old singer-songwriter posted a photo on her Instagram Story, wearing a dark blue sports bra and leggings, her skin shining after an intense workout.

She pouted for the camera and showed off her curves while wearing a pair of Apple headphones, her hair scraped back into a topknot.

She captioned the Story, “I just ran (on purpose) ??? Sweaty girls unite.”

Olivia later shared a video of herself on the run, panting and laughing, trying to cover her face from the camera.

Looks like she did good!

Olivia O’Brien embraces Y2K style

Olivia O’Brien looked like the poster girl for Y2K style in a recent Instagram carousel.

The I Hate U, I Love U singer wore a plunging black crochet vest with baggy camouflage print cargo pants as she posed for a series of photos and took mirror selfies.

She accessorized with a Balenciaga Le Cagole shoulder bag and an oversized silver heart necklace by LA-based handmade jewelry brand Tootsie Jewelry.

To complete her noughties look, a style which is currently loved by Gen Z, she wore large hoop earrings and wore her hair in two braided ponytails.

She wore feline-flicked eyeliner and glossy lips for a moody pout.

Olivia O’Brien shares her poetry and inner thoughts on social media

Olivia O’Brien may share her sexy snaps and life moments on Instagram, but she also has another account where she shares some of her innermost thoughts and feelings.

The @oliviaocrien account only currently has eight posts and almost 57K followers, with the most recent post uploaded today but shared from earlier this year.

The emotional post features a poem that Olivia wrote back in September and includes the verse, “I’ve cut myself open to put stuff inside, chipped pieces away that I wanted to hide. When will I be pretty enough?”

It is the first post on the alternative account since October 2020, when Olivia questioned how she is perceived by the public and revealed her struggles with social anxiety.

In the heartfelt post, Olivia, who was only 20 years old at the time, opened up and said, “In reality, I am a huge people pleaser who overthinks her every human interaction. I can’t handle it when people perceive me as anything other than what I believe myself to be. I get easily hurt or offended when people interpret my words or actions in any other way.”