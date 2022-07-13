Olivia O’Brien lifts shirt in daisy dukes: ‘Still in my Hannah Montana era’

Olivia O’Brien got her summer flirt on as she sported some daisy dukes and lifted up her shirt. Pic credit: @oliviaobrien/Instagram

Olivia O’Brien got into her summer mode as she sported some cute daisy dukes and lifted up her shirt for an added flirty effect.

The 22-year-old singer-songwriter playfully embodied some Hannah Montana-era vibes as she stunned in her skin-revealing outfit and posed for the camera.

Olivia O’Brien in daisy dukes tugs up her shirt

Olivia showed off her slim figure as she stood for a mirror selfie that put her whole body in view as she pulled up the edge of her short-sleeve shirt to reveal her toned tummy.

Some daisy dukes let her slender legs go on for days, the short-shorts cropping off at her upper thighs for a skin-baring look.

The singer rocked a green baseball cap on her head that was emblazoned with indiscernible lettering, her auburn locks cascading from underneath the hat to fall over her left shoulder and chest area.

Looking leggy and trim, Olivia capped the whole look off by adding some below-the-knee cowboy boots.

Olivia captioned her snap saying, “still [in] my hannah montana era.”

Pic credit: @oliviaobrien/Instagram

Olivia O’Brien recently got into hot water for Pete Davidson dating claims

While the young singer appears to have successfully moved on from the past and worked to forget all about some drama that clouded her image not too long ago, fans of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson may not have been able to forget so easily.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Olivia recently was said to have made claims about dating the SNL alum during an interview with BFFs podcast‘s Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry.

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Olivia later denied the rumors, taking to her Instagram page to slam the reports, writing in a story, “news outlets are taking things i said in an interview (after being asked a VERY specific question) wayyy [sic] out of context. i never claimed to date anyone. stop trying to start weird drama over me texting someone 2 years ago. jesus christ.”

Pete and Kim have been an item since Kim hosted Saturday Night Live back in October and the pair have since seemed practically inseparable as they enjoy their time together.

Kim just shared snaps and videos of her and Pete enjoying a tropical getaway a few weeks ago, with the duo looking happy and playful.