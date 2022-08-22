Olivia O’Brien is showing off her curves. Pic credit: @oliviaobrien/Instagram

Olivia O’Brien highlights her fabulous figure with another spicy mirror selfie on Instagram, wearing a trendy blue bikini.

She is becoming the queen of pop and posting cute bikini pics.

This bright tropical bikini features a light blue floral print with a darker periwinkle color as the base. Additionally, she also styled it by scrunching up the top on both sides to give the bikini a new look.

Her cute and fun y2k style bikini looks excellent with her deep red locks, a hairstyle that’s been super trendy in 2022.

The Californian-born popstar and influencer Olivia O’Brien took to Instagram for a sizzling selfie in a bikini to show off her phone case collab with Wildflower Cases.

She captioned this playful post with, “my wildflower collab case makes mirror selfies more cute and fun !!!! it’s science.”

Where to get the Olivia O’Brien Wildflower phone case

Wildflower Cases is a women-owned company that creates limited-edition phone cases. Every phone case or accessory is designed by Wildflower founder Michelle Carlson and her daughters.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This collaboration is a node to the popular fairycore fashion that Olivia O’Brien has showcased in many of her outfit looks.

Fairycore is a fashion trend that is feminine with heavy references to organic elements in nature. The fairycore aesthetic is for those who love mystery, fantasy, and an ethereal look.

Brands like Free People feature tons of fairycore clothing styles like beaded jewelry and whimsical patchworks dresses.

Featuring fairies, butterflies, and mushrooms all in a light feminine pastel color palette, the Olivia O’Brien phone case is a great option for those who love the whimsical fairycore vibe and matches the fairy tattoos she has tatted on her arm.

The Olivia O’Brien Wildflower case is now available for $35 on their website. Each case is handmade, which means that every case is unique so that no one will have the same case.

Olivia O’Brien latest single with Fletcher

Although Olivia O’Brien has been busy posting bikini selfies to her Instagram, she has also been busy in the studio!

Her latest single, “B***h Back” featuring Fletcher was released early this month on August 5, 2022.

American singer and songwriter Cari Elise Fletcher is an icon in the queer community. According to Insider, this song was created to celebrate female friendships and loving the single life after a hard breakup. It’s also specifically for the “girls and the gays.”

Olivia O’Brien told Insider that “B***h Back is based on a true story. This hot new single about being hot and newly single is available now on Spotify or Apple Music.