Olivia O’Brien in string bikini with a pool visitor 

Olivia O’Brien sports a string bikini at the pool with a friend. Pic credit: @oliviaobrien/Instagram

Olivia O’Brien created new headlines while trying to make old ones disappear, as the singer posed by the pool with a friend.

Olivia recently made headlines when she claimed to have dated former Saturday Night Live comedian Pete Davidson. The story went viral because Pete currently dates SKIMS CEO Kim Kardashian. But Olivia quickly shot down the rumors and said it was a miscommunication.

Although the Pete and Olivia story is murky, her latest bikini pictures made one fact clear: her bikini body is impressive. She doubled the pleasure by including a bikini-adorned BFF in the shots.

Olivia O’Brien flaunts her bikini body in a string swimsuit

Olivia O’Brien posted silly pool photos where she and a friend posed by the water and wore snorkeling attire.

Olivia and her friend Ariel posed on the side of the pool with goggles, snorkels, and flippers. The ladies put their arms in the air while they simulated a dive. Then they placed their arms together and formed a heart.

She wrote in the caption, “making history repeat itself.”

Olivia and her friend Ariel appeared to have a blast in the background expedition as they enjoyed the California sun.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Olivia hides her social media-like count, but many of her 1.5 million Instagram followers showed love in the comments.

Olivia O’Brien clears up Pete Davidson rumors

Page Six reported that Olivia took to her Instagram Story to dismiss Pete Davidson rumors.

Olivia appeared on the BFFs podcast with Dave Portnoy, Josh Richards, and Brianna Chickenfry. She revealed that she and Pete dated in October 2020 before he broke up with her via text to date Phoebe Dynevor from Bridgerton. She sang Pete’s praises, “He’s hot, and he’s really funny. And he’s really sweet. He’s a really sweet guy.”

Shortly after the appearance on Wednesday, Pete’s representative denied rumors that Pete dated Olivia. The representative stated, “There is no truth to this. They were friends and hung out a few times.”

According to Olivia, she never claimed that she and Pete dated.

Olivia wrote on her Instagram story, “news outlets are taking things i said in an interview (after being asked a VERY specific question) wayyy [sic] out of context. i never claimed to date anyone. stop trying to start weird drama over me texting someone 2 years ago. jesus christ.”

Olivia claimed that news outlets got things wrong, people misunderstood–she and Pete never dated.