Olivia O’Brien in a plunging corset top and cowboy boots is giving pirate vibes

Olivia O’Brien looks amazing in a shared selfie. Pic credit: @oliviaobrien/Instagram

Olivia O’Brien posed in a plunging corset top.

The American singer seemed to channel some Halloween vibes in a recently shared picture.

O’Brien took a mirror selfie wearing a brown minidress with a low V-neck.

She layered it with a white sheer long sleeve shirt and a tight black corset to enhance her figure.

For accessories, she wore a red bandana matching her red hair, a pirate hat, and some cowboy boots.

Lastly, she chose some silver hoops and a necklace with a green stone in the middle for jewelry.

The 22-year-old looks amazing, as she always does, in a picture she posted on her Instagram stories for her 1.4 million followers.

Besides being a fantastic singer and songwriter, she has also evolved so much when it comes to fashion.

With just a quick look at her social media, you can see she knows how to dress and what looks good on her.

It is unknown what kind of party or event she attended wearing this outfit, but it is definitely some amazing inspiration for this year’s Halloween costume.

Pic credit: @oliviaobrien/Instagram

Olivia O’Brien talks about her early music career

Olivia O’Brien’s life changed overnight when her collaboration with Gnash, I Hate U, I Love U, peaked at number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the United States.

This immense success allowed O’Brien to sign with Island Records, a multinational record label owned by Universal Music Group. You might have heard of other artists signed with Island, like Demi Lovato, Sabrina Carpenter, and Shawn Mendes.

Despite O’Brien’s early love for music, she didn’t anticipate the kind of success she’s got. “I don’t think I ever thought that I would become a professional singer. I definitely thought that when I was really young. I was like, ‘Yes, I’m going to be a pop star.’ But I think every kid feels like that. You get to high school and middle school, and everyone’s kind of not very nice, so I just was like, ‘Oh, yeah, that’s never going to happen for me, whatever.”

She confessed to Euphoria Magazine that she had never been in a studio when I Hate U, I Love U came out. She used to do everything in her bedroom. But not anymore. O’Brien has recently released a collaboration with FLETCHER titled B*itch Back which tells us a new musical era is on its way.