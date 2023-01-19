Olivia O’Brien just made a splash on social media, as the popular singer enjoyed some time in paradise, documenting the experience.

The singer was the latest social media star to post from Turks and Caicos, as Emily Elizabeth did the same days earlier.

But while Emily rocked Inamorata, Emily Ratajkowski’s line, Olivia sported Frankie’s Bikinis, another influencer favorite by Gigi Hadid’s close friend, Francesca Aiello.

Olivia made her mark on social media and Turks and Caicos, posing in a feminine purple two-piece.

The singer shared a seven-part Instagram carousel with her 1.4 million followers. In the photos, she posed under the sun, dipped her toes in the water, and took in the serene atmosphere of her environment.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Although the like count wasn’t visible, she received some notable likes.

Olivia O’Brien stuns in Turks and Caicos Frankie’s Bikinis two-piece

Olivia started the carousel strong, looking gorgeous in a purple bikini by Frankie’s Bikinis.

The purple bikini was unique because the bottoms were a purple skirt.

The singer rocked a Frankie’s Bikinis new addition — the Izabella Shine Swim Skirt Bikini Bottom in Candied Violet. The skirt had a shiny fabric and a low-rise fit, wearable on the street or in the water. The piece retailed for $95.

Olivia paired the bottoms with the Lucia Shine Underwire Bikini Top in Candied Violet. The bikini top had an underwire and a shiny finish, retailing for $115.

As for the singer, she wore a low ponytail with bangs gracing her forehead.

She donned layered bead bracelets, a white charm, and hot pink nails.

According to Olivia, Turks and Caicos was a therapeutic experience.

Her caption read, “my favorite place in the world… i missed my therapy appointment but this is better than therapy.”

Her outfit was perfect for the setting and was a great way to show off her curves.

Olivia has taken care of her figure, but her skin is also a priority.

Olivia O’Brien talks beauty must-haves

Regarding skincare, Olivia O’Brien knows what she is talking about.

She spoke with Genius about her skincare favorites, and all the dermatologist favorites were on the list.

Olivia said, ” I do like glycolic acid, aha, benzoyl peroxide. Vitamin C cream is good.”

As for makeup, Olivia also revealed her beauty must-haves.

She divulged, “Anastasia Brow Wiz and Boy Brow, those are really good, but I don’t use them every day. Honestly, probably bronzer, just because I need that contour.”

She added, “Randomly, I’ll do glitter eyeliner. I’ll either be like full glam or look like a boy.”

The future looks bright for Olivia, whose career is just starting.