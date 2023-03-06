Olivia Munn stuns in bikini for beach day with John Mulaney and son Malcolm

Olivia Munn enjoyed time in the sun as she showed off her stunning post-baby figure in a brown bikini.

The X-Men: Apocalypse actress, 42, took time away from the movie sets to relax by the ocean in an undisclosed location alongside her boyfriend of nearly two years, comedian John Mulaney, and the pair’s adorable one-year-old baby boy Malcolm.

Olivia looked happy and relaxed as she tossed her head back for a laugh while Malcolm sat perched on her lap.

Dark shades covered her eyes, and her long hair hung loosely down her back.

Small hoop earrings and a beaded necklace added a beachy elegance to Olivia’s style, while braided bracelets completed the seaside vibe.

A brown bikini made up Olivia’s attire, with two thin straps running up from the bust area to go behind her neck for what looked to be a halter-style design.

Olivia Munn enjoys a bikini-clad beach day

While her bottom half was concealed, fans could surmise that the two-piece’s second part matched her top perfectly as a brown hip tie was just visible at her waist.

Olivia looked tanned and toned in the shot, making it hard to believe she had her baby just over one year ago.

Baby Malcolm wore an adorable, striped onesie, while John remained mostly out of frame save for a snippet of his face and bent legs.

John could be seen smiling as he held a glass bottle up to Malcolm’s lips as his baby boy turned his head to the side and stuck out his tongue.

“Sandy,” Olivia simply captioned the fun shot.

Olivia seems to be loving motherhood, as evidenced by the host of sweet snaps of herself and her baby posted on her social media page. However, having an infant has not seemed to slow her down in terms of promoting La Ligne attire.

Olivia Munn promotes La Ligne with glamorous snaps

As reported by Monsters and Critics in December, Oliva got her glam on as she posed for La Ligne fashion for their holiday campaign.

Posing in a reclined position with her feet propped up on the back of a brown sofa, Oliva looked sensational as she sported a bright-pink dress fit for warmer weather.

The gown was designed with two thin shoulder straps and a lightly-ruched bodice that culminated in a high-waisted cinch, allowing the rest of the matching fabric to flow beautifully down.

While the dress looked to be ankle-length, Olivia’s position gave a more elegant look at the attire as she propped both legs on the back of the couch, letting the skirted bottom fall off her thighs to show off sheer-stockinged legs underneath.

According to the La Ligne website, the pink outfit is aptly named the Paulina Dress after model Paulina Porizkova, the purported “La Ligne muse.”

Coming in the fuchsia tone seen on Olivia, the dress also sells in electric blue and blue toile at a hefty price tag of $495.