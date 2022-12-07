Olivia Munn rocks a skimpy bikini for boat day with baby Malcolm

Olivia Munn looked great in a swimsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Hollywood star Olivia Munn was an absolute vision in a revealing bikini top while on a boat with her precious baby boy, Malcolm Hiệp Mulaney.

The 42-year-old actress welcomed her little bundle of joy, who she shares with boyfriend John Mulaney, in November 2021.

Olivia rocked a brown triangle bikini top and a thigh-skimming black skirt for the outing, keeping the diaper-clad tot safe between her legs.

She accessorized the casual look with a layered gold necklace and several bracelets on each wrist.

As usual, her signature dark locks looked amazing as they naturally draped over her shoulders with a striking center part.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She kept it simple with the caption, adding just a couple of tropical fish emojis.

Olivia Munn went upside-down to promote La Ligne’s holiday collection

Olivia shifted her perspective over the weekend in a revealing pink dress for the La Ligne Holiday Campaign.

The former television host is an ambassador for the chic brand, which is dedicated to providing a unique blend of everyday staples and statement garments.

Plus, with locations in New York City, Dallas, Palm Beach, and Greenwich, La Ligne is accessible to people across the country.

Olivia recently promoted the thriving company with a carousel of sultry snaps in several jaw-dropping ensembles, including a furry black coat, sequin-covered top, and multiple figure-flatting dresses.

Olivia Munn showed off her stunning figure in a barely-there bikini

Olivia was in full mom mode last week as she played in the sand wearing a skimpy bikini with her adorable son.

Her toned tummy and womanly curves looked stunning in the blue string bikini that left little to the imagination.

The first-time mom flashed the camera a luminous smile before quickly turning her attention to Malcolm, who was busy trying to get anything he could grab in his mouth.

She captioned the candid share, “🐚 We’ve entered the “puts everything in their mouth” era.”

Last year, a pregnant Olivia opened up during an interview with the LA Times about her uncertainties in becoming a mother, saying, “My brain hasn’t been able to settle because it’s just a constant feeling of you’re doing it wrong.”

She continued, “People tell me the baby will come and then you’ll figure it out. But that doesn’t stop the anxiety I feel right now.”

A little over one year later, Olivia seems to have settled into motherhood beautifully, and it’s been incredible to watch her take on the new role.