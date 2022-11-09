Olivia attends the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell at 3Labs. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

After taking time out of work for her new role as a mother, Olivia Munn is dipping her toe back into the industry.

The 42-year-old actress looked incredible as she shared a sneak preview of a new photoshoot she participated in.

Olivia, who welcomed son Malcolm last November with her partner, actor and comedian John Mulaney, wowed in pink fishnet tights as she posed with her leg in the air.

Clutching her hands to her face, she wore a coral-colored jumper dress as she lay on a bed featuring an earth-toned headboard.

Olivia also added pink, pointed stilettos to the bright outfit to complete the look.

“Just had my first photoshoot after baby,” she told her fans on the Instagram slide. “Such a fun day.”

Olivia posed with her leg in the air. Pic credit: @oliviamunn/Instagram

Olivia Munn gets real about being a parent

It looks like Olivia is a natural when it comes to motherhood.

However, the Iron Man 2 star has been real with her 2.8 million Instagram followers about navigating being a parent with John, who she was revealed to be dating in May last year.

In one funny video she shared on the platform, the star actress kept it real by discussing her post-baby hair regrowth.

“And another thing no one told me happens when you get pregnant,” she wrote alongside a video of her zooming in on her middle parting. “So much hair loss that when it grows back you look like a rooster.”

Olivia also used her Instagram to engage with friends who she hasn’t been in touch with for a long time — because she is in a “teething tunnel nightmare” with little Malcolm.

“This will also serve as a group text to anyone I haven’t texted back. Will get back to you in however long it takes for this tooth to come out,” she joked wearily.

Olivia Munn reveals her workout routine

While she has previously admitted to loathing workouts, Olivia is in amazing shape.

So rather than slogging it out in the gym daily, the star opts to chop and change up her routine.

“I do martial arts a lot, and so I have a routine that I can do that’s different every single day. It takes me only about 30 or 45 minutes,” she explained in a previous interview.

And while many choose crash diets to look great on the beach, Olivia uses one very simple (and free!) technique.

“It’s super simple, but it’s just drinking so much water,” she told Us Weekly. “The more water you drink, it just speeds up your metabolism, helps flush everything out.”