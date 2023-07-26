Olivia ‘Livvy’ Dunne doesn’t attend in-person classes for safety purposes

Are online classes the future for Livvy Dunne? It seems likely that that will be the case for the star athlete.

Livvy has gained popularity far and wide for her social media presence, where she boasts over 13 million followers across different platforms.

She’s also the NCAA’s highest-paid female athlete, so her talent is nothing to sneeze at.

In a recent profile with Elle, she revealed that her popularity has made it hard to go to classes in person.

“There were some scares in the past, and I just want to be as careful as possible,” Livvy told the publication.

“I don’t want people to know my daily schedule and where I am.”

Livvy Dunne’s popularity raises a need for increased security

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Livvy’s popularity caused some issues earlier this year at the first meet of the season at the University of Utah.

Groups of young men came to the event and wanted to see Livvy, going so far as to chant, “We want Livvy!” while other athletes were performing.

Outside the arena, fans were going a bit crazy, too, yelling that they wanted to see Livvy and wanted to know where she was.

Livvy didn’t compete at the meet due to an injury, but nevertheless, the university decided to hire private security for the rest of the season so that the gymnasts could compete peacefully.

Livvy Dunne starts The Livvy Fund

When it comes to her fame, Livvy is far from just doing it for herself. She has used her platform to help and inspire other young women and athletes and plans to continue to do so.

Earlier this month, she launched The Livvy Fund, which will “provide opportunities exclusively to female athletes at LSU.”

“I’m so excited to build on the momentum of women in sports by utilizing the brand relationships I’ve built to help empower LSU female student-athletes with the knowledge and assistance to succeed in the NIL space,” she told PEOPLE. “I’ve been so blessed these past couple years with the opportunities I’ve been given, and I can’t wait to be able to share my knowledge with others and support them in their NIL journeys.”

Earlier this year, Livvy was interviewed for her Sports Illustrated photoshoot, where she revealed that she never expected that she would be one of the highest-paid athletes due to the NIL rules being changed.

She has partnered with Vuori, Forever 21, and more as part of her brand partnerships and continues to partner up with new brands and efforts.

There’s no telling what Livvy will do next, so fans will have to keep an eye on the star gymnast to find out more.