Olivia Jade Giannulli gave new meaning to hot Pilates when the stunning celebrity daughter walked the Los Angeles streets in spandex after a sweat session.

The influencer showcased her killer physique as she strutted her stuff down one of Los Angeles’ famous streets in a green two-piece.

Olivia certainly has the right idea, not waiting for the new year to begin a workout regimen.

Paparazzi caught Olivia as she left a Sunset Boulevard studio, where she was reportedly trying to keep a low profile following her afternoon hot Pilates class.

However, photographers managed to capture the glamorous YouTube star, wearing head-to-toe designer as she left the establishment.

Olivia has been living her best life after breaking up with Euphoria star Jacob Elordi, only to rekindle her romance with the actor. The influencer was solo as she left her workout session, instead sporting a smile with her phone in hand.

Olivia Jade stuns in green spandex after hot Pilates class

Olivia looked amazing with a green sports bra that was supportive with an underwire. She paired the green sports bra with high-waisted olive green shorts that showed her toned and tanned legs.

Olivia rocked a white fluffy sherpa jacket over her spandex ensemble, adding a level of style to her post-workout look.

She clipped her light brown tresses with several barrettes and a ponytail after her weekend workout.

The influencer wore oversized Chanel sunglasses with the iconic logo on each side in white lacquer. She was also accessorized with an oversized gold timepiece that peeked out underneath her sherpa jacket.

She carried her iPhone, showing a light pink manicure with a black snakeskin bag on her shoulder.

Olivia has shown a love for working out and being captured by the paparazzi. Two days prior, photographers happened upon Olivia and Jacob leaving a hot yoga session, only this time, Olivia rocked head-to-toe purple.

Olivia Jade’s favorite beauty products

Olivia Jade’s glow is undeniable, but it isn’t just exercising that keeps her skin radiant.

Olivia listed some of her favorite products with the NY Post so that fans could replicate her look and sport her glow.

Olivia said she loved Charlotte Tilbury, touting the Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Contour Wand and the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Finish Setting Powder.

Laura Mercier also made Olivia’s list, with her favorites including the Laura Mercier Translucent Loose Setting Powder and the Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer.

For an expensive splurge, Olivia recommended Dr. Barbara Sturm’s Hyaluronic Serum.

Olivia has also shared a sneak peek at her life and beauty rituals on her YouTube channel.