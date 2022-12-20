Olivia Jade takes a nice casual stroll out in West Hollywood. Pic credit: @oliviajade/Instagram

As always, Olivia Jade looked fit and fabulous while she recently finished up a nice, relaxing yoga session.

The 23-year-old beauty was spotted in her athletic attire as she strolled the streets of West Hollywood after her therapeutic session.

Even in simple yet casual clothes, Olivia looked effortlessly stunning as she walked back to her car.

It seemed like the famous YouTuber took some time away from her busy schedule to come out and enjoy much-needed self-care.

Olivia sported a lovely purple outfit while she wore her dark sunglasses over her eyes.

For the top, the blogger rocked a deep purple fleece that she held together with her hands.

Olivia Jade stuns in her purple yoga attire

To keep the purple aesthetics going, she styled in lavender shorts, which accentuated her long, slender legs.

She then paired the two pieces with a simple black ankle sock and some fun teddy slippers that were also a light purplish hue.

To accessorize, Olivia wore a black leather tote over her shoulder that she kept close to her body. She then was photographed holding onto her lavender water bottle along with her phone in the other hand.

The YouTuber then added a pair of black sunglasses, which she wore over her eyes during her walk back to her car.

Olivia Jade enjoys a nice relaxing yoga session in West Hollywood. Pic credit: @BACKGRID

Olivia left her long brown hair down for the hot yoga session as the natural waves flowed down along her back.

She then added a light touch of blush to give a little pink hue to her cheeks and further paired that with a nude lip.

Olivia certainly knows how to grab the attention of any wandering eyes, especially with this beautiful purple ensemble.

Olivia Jade shares her beauty routine and everyday regimen in her new YouTube video

Even though Olivia is the daughter of fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli and actress Lori Loughlin, Olivia has certainly branched out and made a name for herself all on her own.

The young star has found much success creating trendy YouTube videos where she has shared her beauty and makeup tips, cooking tips and tricks, and of course, wardrobe must-haves.

In her most recent Instagram Story, Olivia shared the news with her 1.2 million followers that she had just uploaded a new video onto her YouTube Channel.

Like most of her stylish videos, Olivia shared her everyday routine, including her beauty regimen, diet, and cooking tips, along with some of her wardrobe-essentials.

Pic credit: @oliviajade/Instagram

Olivia took her fans on a step-by-step journey as they witnessed all of the fun daily routines she squeezes into her everyday life.

With such a huge following and truly successful Channel, it doesn’t seem that Olivia will stop anytime soon. With 1.8 million subscribers, it appears that fans thoroughly enjoy the blogger’s weekly tips and beauty tricks.

Follow Olivia on both Instagram and YouTube to keep up with the latest and greatest trends.