Olivia Jade poses in black bra for mirror selfie

Olivia Jade looks beautiful in natural makeup look for the red carpet.

American YouTuber Olivia Jade is back on social media and posting videos on her channel.

She recently decided to share a mirror selfie with her followers showing off her outfit of the day.

Jade posed in front of a large gold mirror, holding a cup of coffee and wearing a lace bra, which she layered with a black long-sleeve button-up shirt.

However, she decided to show off her toned stomach by leaving all of the buttons open except for the one at the very top.

She added pair of light blue mom jeans that made her legs look miles long and some sharp black sandals with thin and short heels.

Olivia Jade leaves her shirt open for mirror selfie

She accessorized this look with two gold necklaces and a pair of chic black shades while her light brown hair was styled back into a messy bun with front pieces framing her face.

Behind her, viewers could see just a glimpse of the luxurious room she was in, complete with a large couch, a flatscreen television, and a spacious table.

Jade posted this picture of her casual but sexy outfit on her Instagram, which now has over 1 million followers.

Olivia Jade shows off her outfit for the day in a recently shared mirror selfie.

Olvia Jade and Jacob Elordi no longer dating

Social media influencer Olivia Jade and Euphoria star Jacob Elordi started dating back in late 2021 following romantic rumors after they were spotted grabbing coffee together in Los Angeles.

However, just a couple of months ago, breakup rumors started to surface. Us Weekly reported things were over between the famous couple. According to an insider, Elordi is “completely focused” on his work, and he is “not looking for a serious relationship at the moment.” The source did confirm that they spent time together this summer, though.

Elordi has some other famous exes, like fellow Euphoria co-star Zendaya, and rising model Kaia Gerber, who he dated for a year and had just broken up with a month before pictures of him and Jade started surfacing. Jade had only just ended things for good with her ex-boyfriend Jackson Guthry in August 2021.

Nevertheless, Jade seems to be doing more than okay. She recently celebrated her 23rd birthday, and according to the insiders, she is “single and having fun.”