Olivia Jade goes preppy in crop top and thigh-skimming shorts

Olivia Jade showed off her preppy side in a recent “outfit of the day” post.

The YouTuber is known for having great style and being involved in the fashion and makeup industry.

She recently posed for a mirror selfie to show her followers her incredible fashion sense.

For a casual outfit, Jade chose a base layer of a basic white crop top, which she added layers on top of — starting with a baby blue striped button-up that she left open.

On top of that, she added a black oversized blazer.

Her thigh-skimming shorts matched her button-up shirt and showed off her long legs.

She accessorized her look with some stylish black sunglasses and a gold long necklace.

Jade gave off the “preppy vibes” by adding a pair of long white socks and some trendy Prada loafers.

She posted this mirror selfie on her Instagram Stories, adding a link to her latest YouTube video.

Jade’s Instagram now has 1.2 million followers and she always keeps her followers posted on her life, as well as new YouTube videos.

Olivia Jade returns to YouTube after college admission scandal

The 22-year-old is the daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli.

Jade had quit social media following her family’s involvement in the 2019 college admission scandal. In case you missed it, it is alleged that her parents paid $500,000 in bribes to a coach at the University of Southern California so that Jade and her older sister Isabella could gain admission to the school. It hasn’t been proven if Jade knew about the scheme.

In early 2021, Jade posted a YouTube video in more than a year after her mother served less than two months in federal prison.

In this video, the YouTuber made a small remark about what happened by saying, “I can’t change the past, I can change how I act and what I do going forward. I just didn’t want anybody to take it the wrong way and it seemed like I was being like, ‘I went on Red Table and now my name is cleared.’ Like no, that’s not it.”

Jade also made reference to the interview she had in late 2020 about the situation during a Red Table Talk Facebook series, where she admitted she didn’t recognize her privilege prior to her parents’ arrest in March 2019.