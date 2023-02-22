Olivia Jade Giannulli did her best to hide from the paps this week as she went on a grocery run with her sister Isabella Rose Giannulli.

The two sisters garnered fame amid the infamous College Admissions Scandal involving their parents Mossimo Giannulli and actress Lori Loughlin.

Despite a budding future as a social media influencer and having developed several brand partnerships at the time of the scandal, Olivia has since shied away from the spotlight.

That was apparent the other day as Olivia and Isabella stopped at Bristol Farms in Beverly Hills to pick up a few things.

Although they were laughing as they loaded groceries into the car, Olivia did her best to keep cover her face from any lurking photogs.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She went casual for the errand run, wearing a long sweatshirt that covered her neon green shorts that peeked out slightly. Olivia used her long scarf to shield her face from the camera.

Olivia Jade plays shy while out in Beverly Hills. Pic credit: BACKGRID

Olivia Jade cooks with mom Lori Loughlin on her YouTube Chanel

While Olivia did lose several brand partnerships amid her parents’ scandal, she has since doubled down on her YouTube channel. She started her own YouTube account at age 14, focusing on several areas such as beauty and makeup tips.

Last month though, Lori joined her daughter and turned the tables in a video that had the actress teaching something special to Olivia. Lori revealed in the video she made chili for some of her Full House family as they honored the one-year anniversary of Bob Saget’s death.

In the footage, Lori taught Olivia how to make chili with some rice. The step-by-step tutorial had Olivia just watching her mom and enjoying the moment.

Olivia did help when it was time to make the cornbread, as Lori served her chili with the sweet and salty side.

Olivia appeared on Dancing with the Stars

In 2021, Olivia joined Dancing with the Stars for Season 30, where she was paired up with Val Chmerkovskiy. The two ended up in 8th place, but the experience had a lasting impact on Olivia.

“I really found a drive and a work ethic that I think I’ve had since I was young, but maybe I haven’t been able to execute in the last few years. So it’s been really nice to find that again,” she told Page Six.

Olivia also admitted that the experience helped teach her about hard work and how rewarding it can be.

“I’m just going to continue to work my absolute hardest at anything that’s thrown at me in the next few years,” she spilled to the outlet.

As for what that means, well, Olivia Jade remains committed to rebuilding her brand via her YouTube channel and Instagram account.