Olivia Jade arches back in bikini

Olivia Jade has been leaning back in a bikini as she flaunts yet another swimwear look. The influencer and Dancing With the Stars alum is a firm favorite with bikini shots as she updates for her 1.3 million Instagram followers, and a new gallery is showing her at her best.

Olivia, famous on account of parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, posted chilling from her pool three days ago, rocking a bandeau and strapless bikini as she topped up her tan.

Olivia Jade stuns in bikini show-off

Opening at the pool’s edge and with her legs resting in the water, the beauty blogger highlighted her super-long legs in a high-waisted and dark red bikini, going slightly retro and ’50s-style up top and cocking her head up to the sun, also away from the camera.

Placing one hand on the blue pool rim as she drew attention to her killer abs, Olivia also wore discreet necklaces to accessorize her swimwear, but it was an unfussy affair as the brunette caught her Vitamin D – she returned seated and still slightly arching her back with a swipe right.

Taking to her caption as fans left heart and fire emoji, Olivia wrote: “Photo credit ursula.”

Not all posts come free of charge, though.

Just ahead of her bikini show-off, Jade posed all pretty in pink while rocking a printed pantsuit and itty-bitty crop top. Here, she was shouting out luxury designer Etro, going #ad and promoting the Liquid Paisley collection via a paid partnership. The Kardashian-adored label has also enlisted the help of French model Thylane Blondeau for its 2022 campaign.

Olivia Jade is going places

Proof of Olivia’s fame is her DWTS participation, but it’s the brands really calling the shots. In March, Olivia attended a Roger Vivier party as the shoe designer cherry-picked her for its star-studded night. As to the college admissions scandal sending mom Lori to jail, Olivia has opened up.

Speaking on Jada Pinkett-Smith’s Red Table Talk show in 2020, Olivia said:

“I was definitely confused when this all came out,” adding: “And I went and confronted them about everything. They didn’t really have much to say, except, like, ‘I’m so sorry. I, like, really messed up in trying to give the best to you and your sister.’”

Adding that she found the whole thing disorienting, Olivia continued: “I wasn’t aware of what was going on, because I did work hard.”