Olivia Holt stuns in a crop top and leggings at the beach for summer goodbye

Olivia Holt up close. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/FS/AdMedia

Olivia Holt excited fans when she posted a fashionable beach picture on social media.

She wore a knotted white crop top, revealing her stunning physique.

She paired it with tight white knitted leggings.

The actress completed the casual look with natural makeup, and her signature highlighted wavy her.

From wearing tight dresses to incredible mirror selfies, Olivia has taken her style to the next level.

Her photos were taken by iconic celebrity photographer Jake Cloobeck.

Olivia Holt’s newest campaign

A few weeks ago, Olivia Holt announced her newest fashion campaign with teen clothes brand Forever 21.

Her collection is called the ‘Olivia Holt Forever Malibu Collection’ and features everything from sweaters to block boots.

She revealed the campaign on social media and captioned the post, “excited to announce my partnership with @forever21. forever21 is going back to its LA roots with #ForeverLA– make sure to shop my style this summer online and in-store !!!”

During the Forever LA launch, the brand also partnered with fellow Disney stars China Anne McClain and Madison Pettis, who joined her in the video.

In the promotion, the actress wore a blue and white mid-length dress with thin straps and ruffle detailing at the top.

She paired the look with chunky white sunglasses, golden jewelry, and a dewy makeup look.

For the second look of the video, Olivia wore a see-through white buttoned-up top with a front pocket.

She complemented the look with floral print short shorts, the same jewelry from her first outfit, and a textured yellow clutch bag.

Olivia Holt celebrates her birthday

Just last week, the actress celebrated her 25th birthday, and she did so in country-western style.

From a cow-print birthday cake, pin the tail on the donkey, and a cowboy boot-shaped pinata, the party truly had it all.

She hosted the intimate event at her house with a few friends and wore an ultimate cowgirl-chic look.

She wore a dark green bandana top with matching denim mid-rise jeans.

The singer also rocked a pair of star-patterned black cowboy boots and an ‘It’s My Birthday’ blue cowgirl hat.

When it comes to fashion, Olivia Holt believes that it’s all about the accessories when it comes to fashion.

In an interview with Elle, she says that “I love a good bag and pair of shoes. I feel like my style can be very simplistic, so when you throw in a cool accessory, it just elevates the look in a real way.”