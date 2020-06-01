Olivia Holt slammed for ‘tone deaf’ Black Lives Matter sticker anecdote

Actress Olivia Holt faced criticism on Twitter after sharing a Black Lives Matter anecdote on her social media page that many described as “tone deaf.”

The 22-year-old Cloak & Dagger star took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of a Black Lives Matter sticker on her refrigerator.

She then explained to her 5 million Instagram followers how she came about the sticker.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Holt claimed that she found the sticker in a bag after she moved into her home, and instead of throwing it away, she displayed it on her refrigerator.

She also shared the message in a series of tweets on her Twitter page.

“i walked into my kitchen this morning and looked at my fridge. a few months after i moved into my home i found this sticker in a bag. and instead of throwing this sticker away i threw it up on my fridge bc this, this is not just a sticker. this is important and this is real.”

Holt shared her feelings about the BLM movement and police brutality

Holt wrote that she was devastated by recent events. She was presumably referring to the death of George Floyd in the hands of Minneapolis police officers. Floyd died after one of the officers knelt on his neck during an arrest.

Holt said that because she knew that “to be silent is to be complicit,” she wanted to speak up in support of her “black and brown friends, sisters, brothers, and fellow humans.”

“i choose to do my part as i know the privilege i stand in. and i stand with u. i support u. i value u. i hear u. i see u. u matter.”

She urged her Twitter followers to support the Black Lives Matter movement by signing petitions, donating, and demanding change.

She ended her lengthy post with the hashtag #blacklivesmatter.

Twitter users slammed Holt’s message as “tone deaf”

Despite what appeared to be good intentions behind the post, many Twitter users expressed skepticism about her Black Lives Matter sticker anecdote and slammed the post as “tone deaf.”

Her tweet received multiple sarcastic responses.

white celebs have BLM stickers and think they ended racism, wow girl i love the energy give us nothing — poc y/nᶻˢBLM (@MINDOFZlAM) May 31, 2020

can we talk about how she considered throwing it away and thought it was courageous to keep it? girl — katie | BLM (@cevansavenger) May 31, 2020

Some suggested that she could donate to BLM instead of merely posting stickers on her refrigerator.

now open ur purse ik u have money — ً (@vant7e) May 31, 2020

Holt later urged people to donate to the Black Lives Matter movement

Holt appeared to have taken the advice that she should donate to Black Lives Matter. She later tweeted a link to a page where people can donate to the Black Lives Matter movement.

“If you’re not using your body to march, put your money where your mouth is. #BlackLivesMatter.”

if you’re not using your body to march, put your money where your mouth is. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/aPEEB8bnPL — olivia holt (@olivia_holt) May 31, 2020

However, many Twitter users wanted to know whether she donated too.

hope you donated too. it would help a lot. thank you for using your platform to speak about #BlackLivesMatter — evelyn (@flawlessxolivia) May 31, 2020

Olivia Holt is an actress known for playing Tandy Bowen (aka Dagger) in the Freeform superhero series Cloak & Dagger.