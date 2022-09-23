Olivia Holt in white crop top for mirror selfie

Olivia Holt looks incredible with a bold black smokey eye look. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Olivia Holt posed in front of the mirror in a white crop top.

The Cruel Summer actress is in Milan, Italy right now and she is sharing some content of her time there.

Posing in front of the mirror, she snapped a picture of her chic but simple everyday outfit.

Holt put on a classic white crop top but elevated the look a lot more by layering on top a light brown cropped button-up.

She left the shirt open and rolled up the sleeves just a little.

For the lower part, she chose a classic pair of wide-leg black pants, which snatched her waist.

She opted for a shiny pair of black boots and accessorized with a white shoulder bag.

The singer put on animal print sunglasses, a gold choker, and some rings as well.

She styled her blonde hair into a messy bun, leaving some front pieces out to frame her face.

Holt posted this picture on her Instagram Stories, showing her 5.1 million followers what an amazing style she has.

Olivia Holt shows off her outfit for the day. Pic credit: @olivia_holt/Instagram

Olivia Holt talks about where she wants to go next in her career

Olivia is an American actress and singer.

She rose to fame thanks to Disney Channel projects like I Didn’t Do It, Kickin’ It, and Girl vs. Monster. However, she is now over her Disney Channel days and is taking on more serious acting roles. Just last year she portrayed Kate Wallis in the American teen drama thriller anthology series, Cruel Summer. Just a couple of months after the premiere, the show was renewed for a second season.

Besides being a great actress, she has also been in the music industry for a while now. Her most recent work was released in June 2021, an EP called In My Feelings. But, Holt has a lot of goals to complete still. She told Elle Magazine, “I honestly feel like this is just the beginning. … I want to help develop stuff, and keep making movies, television, and music, and just create cool art that people can relate themselves to or escape to.”

She also expressed she wants to switch things up a little and get behind the camera, but also, to keep developing her musical style.