Olivia Holt in hot pink tight dress for NYFW

Olivia Holt wearing a bold winged green eyeshadow. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Olivia Holt stunned in a hot pink dress for a fashion show earlier this week.

Like many other celebrities, Holt is in New York City now, attending New York Fashion Week.

She showed up at the Michael Kors Collection Spring/Summer 2023 Show, as did another ex-Disney Channel actress, Sabrina Carpenter and Vampire Diaries alum, Nina Dobrev.

Holt wore a lacy hot pink dress featuring a floral design and matching lipstick.

She didn’t accessorize much, but the singer carried around a crocodile print bag with the same palette color as her dress and a thick metal chain.

Her white manicure made her silver rings pop, and her curly blonde hair looked shiny and healthy.

Olivia Holt attends the Michael Kors Collection Show

The 25-year-old kept her makeup minimal, with a neutral shade on her eyes, and let her lips take the spotlight.

Holt posted some pictures of this look on her Instagram, which now has 5.1 million followers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She posed and smiled for the various photographers at the event and even took a picture with the famous American fashion designer and star of the night, Michael Kors.

Olivia Holt joins the cast of Totally Killer

The ex-Disney Channel star appeared in shows like Kickin’ It, I Didn’t Do It, and her most recent show, Cruel Summer.

She now has joined the cast of a new Prime Video and Blumhouse Television horror-comedy film called Totally Killer. The production for said film started back in May in Vancouver, Canada.

Besides Holt, we also see other personalities like Kiernan Shipka, Julie Bowen, Randall Park, and many more.

The movie is about the Sweet Sixteen Killer, a masked man who killed a lot of women back in the ’80s. Pam (Bowen) is being tormented by this killer, which makes Jamie (Shipka) find a way to travel back in time with her friend Amelia (Kelcey Mawema) to try and find the killer once and for all. This is when Holt enters the picture. The Cruel Summer actress plays the teenaged version of Jamie’s mom, who will team up with her daughter and friend to put an end to the situation. Sounds interesting, right?

There is really nothing like this movie, and Nahnatchka Khan, the director of this film, thinks the same: “The idea of a horror-comedy time-travel movie is, I’m gonna be honest, something I never thought of in my life.”

Holt shared a picture of her chair while on set on her Instagram and captioned this post, “well that was fun. coming soon !!! #TotallyKiller @primevideo @blumhouse.”

Amazon Prime hasn’t yet revealed Totally Killer’s official release date.