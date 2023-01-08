Livvy Dunne looked fit and stunning in her gymnastics leotard. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Livvy Dunne looked stunning in a leotard as she snapped a photo in her gymnastics uniform. The 20-year-old gymnast had her first gymnastics meet of the year on Friday.

While competing, she captured a quick bathroom mirror selfie to share with her followers. In the photo, she was ready to take on the University of Utah in her uniform.

Her uniform consisted of a sparkly blue leotard with black sleeves. The tight-fitting garment showed off her incredibly toned gymnast body as she posed sideways in the mirror.

She matched her leotard with a dark blue bow in her hair. Dunne used the bow to tie her blond hair into a messy bun at the top of her head.

She puckered her lips a bit as she tilted her head and looked down at her phone for the photo. It also appeared she had the flash function turned on, as a glaring light could be seen from her phone.

Dunne appeared to be in the University’s bathroom, as stalls and a sink could be seen in the photo behind her.

Livvy Dunne showed off her meet-day look

The photo showed off her meet-day look as she competed for the Louisiana State University in their first meet of 2023. She had been hyping up “meet week” on social media leading up to the competition.

Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Dunne started looking forward to the meet at the beginning of the week. She shared a TikTok captioned, “Happy meet week,” alongside a video of her nabbing a very impressive dismount from the bars.

She wore the same sparkly blue leotard in the bathroom selfie and paired the video with the song Where Have You Been x The Hills by DJ L Beats.

Several days later, she shared another TikTok of her and her LSU teammates participating in a funny trend. The video showed that the team had already arrived in Utah for their meet.

When the day of the meet finally arrived, she posted another TikTok, this time in a sleeveless black and blue leotard. In the caption, she excitedly wrote, “meet szn is back baby.”

LSU ended up losing to Utah, though the scores were incredibly close at 197.275-196.775. It was still a victory for LSU as their 196.775 was one of the highest scores they’ve earned during a season opener in the school’s history.

Dunne recently promoted ESPN

During the meet week, Dunne managed to throw in an advertisement for ESPN. In a TikTok video, she encouraged her followers to watch college football on ESPN.

Although LSU’s football team didn’t make it to the National Championship game, Dunne still confirmed she would be tuning in. She also shared a bit of her game day routine.

She revealed that she likes to look her best on game day, whether watching the game on ESPN or in person. As a result, she changed from sweats to a white long-sleeve crop top and jeans.

At the end of the advertisement, she sat on the couch with a remote in her hand and a bowl of popcorn next to her. She ended her video with a call to action for her viewers.

She urged them to tune into the game, which would be streamed exclusively on ESPN.

Dunne boasts over eight million followers between her Instagram and TikTok. As a result, it isn’t surprising that big names in the sports industry, like ESPN, would want to partner with the college athlete.