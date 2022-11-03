Olivia Culpo looks cute in pink. Pic credit: ImageCollect.com/XavierCollin/ImagePressAgency

Olivia Culpo rocked a top-to-toe pink outfit from Maison Valentino in a recent share as she tried out various outfits prior to her going on Amazon Live.

She looked beyond cute in an off-the-shoulder bright pink long-sleeved mini dress covered with decorative sequins.

Pairing the adorable dress with matching pink tights, she added height with pink satin platform shoes and finished the look with a fashionable tiny handbag, also in pink.

Her shoulder-length dark bob, parted in the center, looked glossy and healthy and fell just above her bare tanned shoulders.

Keeping her makeup fairly neutral with a hint of pink on her lips meant the outfit didn’t stray too far into Barbie territory.

Olivia is clearly a big fan of Maison Valentino and of pink in general, posting another photo of her wearing the color in an earlier Instagram post, labeling it “Go pink or go home.” In it, she appears to be carrying the same tiny handbag.

Olivia Culpo giving serious Barbiecore vibes.

The Culpo Sisters

Olivia and her two sisters, Aurora and Sophia Culpo are about to star in their own reality tv show, The Culpo Sisters, on TLC.

Since winning Miss USA and Miss Universe in 2012, Olivia has become an entrepreneur, fashion icon, and social media influencer, with over 5 million followers on Instagram.

She also uses her platform for good causes too. One of her business ventures is More Than A Mask, teaming with Period, a non-profit aiming to eradicate period poverty and stigma through education. This was inspired by Olivia’s personal health journey battling endometriosis.

In the trailer for the new show, starting on November 7th, Olivia claims that her family has no boundaries, saying, “There’s no filter and there’s no shortage of drama.”

Olivia’s love of a football player

Olivia, 30, seems truly happy with her NFL running back boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey, who has recently been traded to the San Francisco 49ers.

The pair have been dating for three years and Olivia says that he has “restored her faith in love.”

In the trailer for the new show she mentions someone in a previous relationship who treated her badly, but now says, “I’m so grateful for the voice inside me that told me to give love another chance.”

The couple even share an adorable puppy called Oliver Sprinkles, who has his own Instagram account.

The Culpo Sisters airs on November 7th at 9pm on TLC.