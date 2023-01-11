Olivia Culpo supported her boyfriend in a sizzling red bra top. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Olivia Culpo showed her fiery side in an eye-catching red ensemble as she attended a football game to support her boyfriend, San Franciso 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey.

Though she didn’t wear the usual ensemble of jeans and a football jersey, the former Miss Universe did make sure to wear red, the team color, proving her support.

Olivia wore a daring ensemble that consisted of bright red satin pants with wide legs, a matching oversized button-down shirt on top, and a bra top that showed off her incredibly toned abs.

She kept the red theme going, accessorizing with a small red handbag, and left her short bob parted in the middle and flowing across her shoulders.

The influencer, who boasts 5.2 million Instagram followers, was seen standing in front of the football stadium, as well as giving her boyfriend a great big hug after his team’s win.

She captioned the carousel with lots of support, writing, “This time last week ❤️ let’s gooo @49ers !”

Olivia had previously shared the outfit on January 2 in a carousel of adorable photos in which she kissed Christian, claiming it was her fourth New Year’s kiss with the NFL player.

Olivia Culpo has been supporting boyfriend Christian McCaffrey at several 49ers games

Yesterday, Olivia was seen once again supporting her boyfriend at a football game in which his team, the San Francisco 49ers, won.

The reality star posed in front of a lit-up sign that read, “Niners win,” wearing an all-black outfit that included a miniskirt and knee-length boots with hints of red to show her love for the team.

In a second image in the carousel, Olivia was seen hugging Christian on the field while he was still in his football uniform.

Olivia proudly captioned the photos, “WHAT A YEAR ! So proud of you @christianmccaffrey. You deserve this and beyond ❤️ next up, playoffs!”

Olivia and Christian have been dating since they were set up by friends in 2019

Olivia has dated a few well-known men, including former New England Patriots football player Danny Amendola and Jonas Brothers singer Nick Jonas.

After those romances fizzled out, the star of The Culpo Sisters was set up with Christian by friends in June 2019.

They made their relationship red carpet official in February 2020 at the Super Bowl LIV’s NFL Honors in Miami and became Instagram official that same month on Valentine’s Day.

Since then Christian has featured frequently on Olivia’s Instagram page in several gushing posts, including birthday messages.

Though he didn’t appear in The Culpo Sisters, Olivia revealed during the Season 1 finale that she had decided to freeze her eggs in order to give herself an insurance policy as her fertility had been putting pressure on her relationship.

Olivia recently endorsed the new Tiffany X Fendi collab

Being the influencer that she is, Olivia recently endorsed the new Tiffany X Fendi collab, which was created in order to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Fendi Baguette bag.

Of course, the collaboration with Tiffany & Co. means the new Tiffany X Fendi Medium Baguette comes in the famous Tiffany blue in either leather with sterling silver clasps or satin with silver and enamel. Both bags retail for $5,500.

There is a Tiffany x Fendi Nano Baguette also available for $3,290.

Olivia was seen in the ad wearing the Medium Baguette across her shoulder, looking very high fashion in a black Fendi sweater.

She wrote in the caption, “💎 FENDI x TIFFANY💎 the collab we never knew we needed.”