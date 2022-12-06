Olivia Culpo attends the Revolve Festival in April 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Olivia Culpo looked stunning last night as she attended an afterparty for the British Fashion Awards at Chiltern Firehouse in London.

The model and influencer wore a white strapless dress with rose details on the bust by Polish fashion designer, Magda Butrym.

The tiny minidress showed off her curves and slim figure and she paired her look with a pair of thin black stockings and some black patent heels.

Olivia wore no jewelry around her neck, choosing to let her dress stand out. She carried a black half-moon-shaped bag by Gucci.

The 30-year-old looked amazing and wore her short dark hair in loose waves, shining in the evening light.

Her makeup was flawless as usual, with wide fluttering eyelashes and a gorgeous rosy pink pout.

Pic credit: BACKGRID

Olivia Culpo attends the British Fashion Awards with Charlotte Tilbury

Olivia was invited along to the British Fashion Awards last night by the esteemed makeup artist, Charlotte Tilbury, MBE.

She was one of a whole bunch of girls invited by Tilbury to represent the brand and joined faces including Lily James, Poppy Delevigne, and Dixie D’Amelio to pose on the red carpet.

Olivia wore an interesting gown by the French fashion brand, Burc Akyol. Named The Harem Dress, the gown consisted of a tight black tank top bodice and voluminous mint green skirt that almost looked like a pair of harem pants, hence the name!

Olivia posted a video of her look as she posed to show off her stunning Charlotte Tilbury makeup glow. She wrote in the caption, “About last night. Thank you for having me @charlottetilbury @britishfashioncouncil and congratulations to all of the incredibly inspiring nominees and winners! ❤️❤️ wearing @burcakyol.”

Olivia Culpo tells her fans to watch The Culpo Sisters finale

It feels like The Culpo Sisters reality show only just started, however, the show came to an end last night after only five episodes.

The two-hour finale episode shows a rift between Olivia and her younger sister Sophia, with Sophia stating she resented her sister’s fame and how it affected her life when growing up.

Olivia shared a clip of the episode on social media which shows Sophia saying she wants to move to New York full-time to change the dynamic between the pair.

Between the series only being five episodes long and being left on a cliffhanger, fans are hoping this means the reality show will get renewed for a second season.