Olivia Culpo stuns in plunging cutout top

Olivia Culpo wowed during her weekend outing. Pic credit: @oliviaculpo/Instagram

Actress and model Olivia Culpo highlighted her fit figure and curves in a revealing ensemble.

Olivia often shares her beauty and magazine covers on Instagram with her 5.2 million followers.

Her latest posts took a break from the glossy professional shots for some equally stunning selfies and lunch pics.

Olivia labeled her photo slideshow ‘spam.’

Olivia’s friends and fans loved her gorgeous pics in the barely-there top.

While Olivia received some negativity in her comment section, the remarks were positive overall.

Olivia Culpo is beautiful in blue for ‘weekend spam’

Olivia Culpo took to her Instagram Stories to share a selfie capturing her trendy outfit.

In the photo, Olivia jutted out a hip and leaned her head to the side while wearing a tiny bikini-style top in blue with floral prints.

A peek of matching bottoms in blue and floral prints could be seen underneath Olvicia’s baggy white pants.

Olivia posed near a piano in the photo and styled her brunette locks in a half-up half-down hairstyle. She accessorized with silver earrings and rings.

Pic credit: @oliviaculpo/Instagram

Olivia shared more photos on her main Instagram page in the summer top.

In the opening photo, Olivia smiled with a flawless face of makeup while placing one arm on a table and a hand around her drink. Olivia was surrounded by people, and a blue sky was visible behind her.

Olivia took a sip of her drink with a view of her pretty side profile in the second pic.

The final slide saw Olivia in what appeared to be a candid moment at the table as a stunning sunset took place in the background.

Olivia captioned the post, “weekend spam coming,” with a ‘soon’ emoji.

Olivia Culpo’s fans react to her post

Olivia received mostly love in the comment section of her post.

A fan wrote, “Super stunning,” and another expressed, “So hot Beauty Queen !”

One critic dissed the top, writing, “That top does nothing for you.”

Another supporter commented on the top with more approval, writing, “I dont think thats the intended configuration of that top, but I’ll allow it…”

Other comments included, “ur so beautiful,” and “glowingggg.”

Pic credit: @oliviaculpo/Instagram

Olivia Culpo rocks blue blazer for magazine cover

Olivia recently graced the cover of Canada’s Fashion Magazine.

The star continued to prove that blue is her color in the magazine’s photoshoot.

On the magazine cover, Olivia went topless in a large blue blazer, matching pants, and blue high heels.

Olivia shared more photos from the shoot as she accentuated her figure in a neutral ensemble, a sultry black blazer dress, black boots, and a unique purple outfit for various shots.