Olivia Culpo stunned in a tiny crop top and low-rise jeans. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Olivia Culpo has a sensational physique with toned abs and perfectly curved hips that she likes to show off on social media.

The influencer and former Miss Universe sported a pair of super low-rise jeans, proving she has no problem bringing back the trend from the early aughts that many millennials would prefer to see disappear.

She showed off even more skin in a tiny brown crop top that left very little to the imagination, sticking out her hip to emphasize her curves.

Olivia looked confident as ever, wearing a pair of black sunglasses for the mirror selfie. Further accessories included matching brown heels and a little brown purse.

Her brunette hair was parted in the middle, straightened in a chic bob, and her eyebrows looked absolutely perfect.

She stood in front of her living room which featured white chairs and a white carpet with artwork visible. Of course, her adorable dog was cozying up on the chair, photobombing her selfie.

Pic credit: @oliviaculpo/Instagram

Olivia Culpo and her sisters to star in a new TLC reality series

Olivia and her sisters Aurora and Sophia will star in a new TLC reality series called The Culpo Sisters.

The trailer was recently released, with Olivia giving the introduction and voiceover, telling viewers, “Winning Miss Universe changed my life overnight.”

She revealed she was once just a small-town girl from Rhode Island until she was crowned. Now, she is a popular influencer who has dated a string of celebrity men and models as well.

In the trailer, Olivia claimed she moved to L.A., but her sisters came too, as they couldn’t stand to be away from her.

In hilarious and chaotic scenes from the upcoming show, Olivia reveals her family has no filter, and there is “no shortage of drama.” This later cuts to Olivia saying to her sister, “If I were really a b**ch, I would tell you to not wear my things.” Her sister angrily replies, “Olivia, you are a b**ch!”

She later says she hoped she would be married and have kids by the time she turned 30. In an eyebrow-raising moment, the influencer breaks down in tears about a past relationship, saying, “I was with somebody who did really horrible, horrible things. I was made to feel like a less than human in every sense of the word.”

Olivia was in an on-off relationship with NFL player Danny Amendola

The moment will definitely get people talking, especially considering the majority of her relationships have been with high-profile celebrities such as Jonas Brothers singer Nick Jonas and NFL player Danny Amendola.

In 2018, Danny was seen getting cozy with reporter Bianca Peters while he and Olivia were still together. They split up but later got back together for a short period before splitting again for good just months later.

Danny wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post that he was more private and accused Olivia of wanting a “fishbowl lifestyle.”

In a jab at his ex, he wrote, “Olivia chooses and wants to be noticed on the internet and in Hollywood to make money.”

The Culpo Sisters premieres Monday, November 7 at 9/8c on TLC.