Olivia Culpo stuns in burnt orange bikini for new drink campaign

Olivia Culpo close up. Pic credit: @oliviaculpo/Instagram

American model, fashion influencer, and Vide Co-Founder Olivia Culpo stuns in a burnt orange bikini to promote the launch of her new alcohol brand.

If her followers weren’t thirsty for a nice ice-cold beverage, they sure are after seeing this steamy mirror selfie on their feed.

In her Instagram post to promote drink sales, Olivia Culpo looks fabulous in a two-toned orange bikini from Solo Mio Swim.

Solo Mio Swim is a premium reversible swimwear and accessory brand created by fashion entrepreneur Solmaz Saberi.

She paired this beachy look with statement gold jewelry that effortlessly complimented her summer tan. The look felt complete with a bright white men’s button-down hanging off her shoulders and a sunhat in her hand.

Her showstopping makeup was done by the talented Liz Castellanos, who opted for a smokey eye look with a bold lip to match the apricot tones in her suit.

Where to get Olivia Culpos burnt orange bikini look

Olivia Culpo is pictured wearing their Exo Demi Bra Top in Shiny Amber and Matte Apricot. This flattering underwire swim top is available for purchase on their website for $105.

She also wears the matching Centauri Asymmetric Adjustable Bottoms in the color Shiny Amber and Matte Apricot. This unique design is reversible and available for purchase on their website for $90.

This look screams summer beach day, which is the same vibe her new line of alcoholic drinks is looking to invoke.

She even captioned this refreshing post with a hint about her new brand, “@drinkvide coming to a store near you! 🧡”

Olivia Culpos new drink brand Vide

According to their website, Vide is a line of Spirit-based, zero-sugar alcoholic beverages for the self-aware consumer.

Vide cocktails contain vodka or tequila, arguably the most popular spirits for cooling down in the hot summer heat.

Vide uses only the best spirits, with corn-based vodka from Missouri, USA, and Blanco tequila from Jalisco, Mexico. They also don’t use sweeteners, creating a zero-sugar, zero-carb, and gluten-free option for their customers to sip on.

If that doesn’t already sound like an incredible product, Vide is also trying to help reduce its carbon footprint by partnering with Climate Neutral.

According to their website, Olivia Cuplo decided to get in business with Vide because of “clean ingredients, minimal calories, and no sugar. The super sleek branding caught my attention.”

Her favorite flavor is the Grapefruit Tequila Soda which is also the product she is posing with in her saucy Instagram post! They also carry Mango Vodka Soda, Cranberry Vodka Soda, Peach Vodka Soda, Watermelon Vodka Soda, and Pineapple Tequila Soda.