Olivia Culpo at the Revolve Awards in November 2018. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Olivia Culpo wowed her 5.2 million Instagram followers this week by sharing a pic of her eating spaghetti while wearing a bikini.

The former Miss Universe shared the photo, which was originally posted by the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit account, that shows her wearing a stunning cut-out red bikini from Revolve that accentuates her curves and toned figure.

We can see a printed wrap tied around her waist as she sits against a gorgeous scenic backdrop, tucking into her lunch.

In the photo, Olivia’s short brown hair is worn loose and wavy and her makeup looks flawless as she coyly eats her pasta.

The @si_swimsuit account captioned the pic, “Who’s celebrating National Pasta Day|?” to which Olivia replied, “Me!!!!!”

The 30-year-old model and influencer often shares sexy bikini snaps on her Instagram page.

Pic credit: @oliviaculpo/Instagram

Olivia Culpo and her sisters are the new Kardashians

Olivia Culpo and her two stunning sisters are ready to give the Kardashians a run for their money by starring in their own reality show, titled The Culpo Sisters, premiering on TLC on November 7.

The show will follow Olivia, 30, her older sibling Aurora, 32, and the baby of the three, Sophia, 25. We will see the relatable trio living in Los Angeles while navigating life and sibling rivalry.

Speaking about the upcoming show, the President of TLC Streaming and Network Originals, Howard Lee, stated, “These three, close-knit sisters have a rare combination of style, spunk and a disarming sense of humor that is lighthearted and playful. Collectively, they are incredibly entertaining and we’re excited to introduce this charming family in a whole new way.”

The youngest Culpo, Sophia, also shared the trailer.

She wrote, “I swear my parents are the star of this show, forget about me and my sisters, they’re just too funny. I don’t really have the words to describe how excited, nervous (good nervous,) and happy we are to finally be able to share this with everyone. It’s been a crazy journey getting here and now we’re taking you on it with us!! Thank you everyone for all the love and support, it means more than you know💕.”

Olivia Culpo poses with Alfa Romeo

Olivia always looks super stylish, but we love when she wears a more daring look.

Case in point, she recently posted a grid post, posing for an ad with car manufacturer Alfa Romeo.

Olivia wore blue sequin wide-leg pants and a black tank top as she strutted around the vehicle, looking amazing.

That’s one way to stop traffic!