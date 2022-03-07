Olivia Culpo sizzles in revealing little black dress with cut-outs that show off massive underboob

Olivia Culpo sizzled in a very revealing little black dress that showed plenty of skin. ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Olivia Culpo brought some heat over the weekend!

The 29-year-old former Miss Rhode Island, Miss USA, and Miss Universe had the internet on fire when she shared a sizzling video on her Instagram and got her fans all hot and bothered.

In the seconds-long video clip, Olivia could be seen dominating the screen in her sexy attire as she swayed down a striped hallway.

Olivia Culpo wore a very revealing little black dress that showed off major skin

The skimpy gown hugged her body and looked as if it was held together just barely around her top half.

Olivia proved that she has a body many would wish for as she showed off her physique in the sleek ensemble, baring plenty of leg under a thigh-high slit and lots of skin around her torso and chest area.

With a caption of “always brings the 🔥,” the clip garnered tons of comments from her followers, who appeared to be in utter shock over the smoking post.

“Girl!!!!!!!🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” exclaimed one eager fan, as others followed suit saying things like “Gorgeous,” “You looked so 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 especially the boobies 😍,” and “Are you kidding me 😭❤️.”

Pic credit: @oliviaculpo/Instagram

Olivia knows how to dazzle in skimpy outfits

Not one to be too shy about showing off her body, Olivia previously got the web in a flurry when she shared a steamy post of herself rocking a sexy white bikini while kissing her boyfriend, NFL running back Christian McCaffrey.

Pic credit: @oliviaculpo/Instagram

Olivia brought the heat on, wrapping her legs around her beau of approximately two years as he held her up with some muscled arms as they enjoyed time next to what looked like a beach.

The beauty shared the black-and-white snap last month in celebration of Valentine’s Day and captioned the post saying, “My best friend ❤️❤️❤️ happy Valentine’s Day baby.”

The star showed off more skin in a stringy little dress

Less than two months ago, Olivia warned fans to “Please use caution while using the overheard bins as items may have shifted during flight” as she tore up the web wearing a skimpy brown gown.

Held together with just a line of bow-tied strings running from the sides of her chest all the way down to her ankles, Olivia proved again that she could take on any kind of clothing and totally give off the confidence vibes.

This year, Olivia was reportedly worth at least $10 million, pulling in the dough through her sponsored Instagram posts, television appearances, magazine shoots, and beauty brand collaborations.