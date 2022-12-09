Olivia Culpo showed off her figure in an LBD at the Revolve Winterland festival. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/ImagePressAgency

Olivia Culpo has really been upping her fashion game this year, acting as an ambassador for several high-end brands, including Valentino and Michael Kors.

She recently attended the Winterland pop-up festival by Revolve which took place on the famous La Cienega Boulevard in Los Angeles.

While it wasn’t exactly cold, snowy weather in L.A., Revolve made sure guests wouldn’t miss out on festive fun. Raissa Gerona, the Chief Brand Officer for the company told Women’s Wear Daily there would be “holiday cottages full of the season’s best cozy wear, wreath making, cookie decorating and holiday caroling,” while AT&T would be hosting a “Hot (Cocoa) Spot.”

Fortunately for Olivia, the warm L.A. temperatures meant she could show a little skin despite the time of year, and she definitely did that in a thigh-skimming mini-dress.

The former Miss Universe shared a picture of herself making a kiss face at the camera as she posed in front of several pine trees covered in fake snow.

She wore a black dress that was tight throughout the bodice and featured large cut-outs around the chest, all culminating in crossed straps across her neck. She covered up a bit, with a mesh material creating long sleeves, and paired the look with thigh-high black velvet boots and a black bag.

Olivia tagged the dress designer, revealing it was from the Camila Coelho collection on Revolve. On the site, it’s called the Faith Mini Dress and it retails for $296.

Pic credit: @oliviaculpo/Instagram

Olivia Culpo is an ambassador for clothing retailer Revolve

Olivia has been an ambassador for Revolve for quite some time now, frequently sharing fashion-forward outfits on her Instagram page and tagging the clothing retailer.

She previously wore the Camila Coelho collection from Revolve in August, showing off her incredibly toned frame in a white bikini featuring a mesh material.

She joked around with her boyfriend, NFL player Christian McCaffrey, as she stepped out of the water onto a boat and he pretended to bite her. She wrote in the caption, “It’s a shahk! 🦈,” and tagged Revolve.

She was later seen covering up a bit more in September as she strolled through New York City in a hot pink cardigan that featured feathers at the sleeves, and she went braless as well as shirtless underneath. She paired the daring look with high-waisted jeans.

The Culpo Sisters recently released the Season 1 finale episode

Olivia’s reality show, The Culpo Sisters, featuring her sisters Aurora and Sophia, recently wrapped up its first season on December 5.

The finale episode saw tensions between Olivia and her sister Sophia come to a head as the pair argued at a birthday dinner for Aurora.

Sophia complained about their manager not giving her enough time to respond to emails, and Olivia lectured her on how she should be more grateful for the job opportunities. The entire conversation left Sophia feeling frustrated and upset.

Throughout the season, it’s obvious that Sophia has felt she was in the shadow of her sister, especially after Olivia won Miss USA and Miss Universe back in 2012.