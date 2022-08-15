Olivia Culpo shows some skin in series of revealing outfits for magazine shoot

Olivia Culpo showed off her figure in a series of revealing outfits. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Billy Bennight/AdMedia

Oliva Culpo showcased her sensational figure in a series of revealing outfits for Haute Living magazine. In an interview with the magazine, she talked about her new reality show with her sisters, The Culpos (working title).

The former Miss USA and Miss Universe wore a tight, black and white dress featuring spaghetti straps on the cover. Her short hair slicked back as she showed her figure off from the side.

In a racier outfit, she donned what appeared to be a dress, though there wasn’t much fabric to it. The dress featured cut-outs that showed off her impressive abs as she jutted out her hip and lifted up her arms. It was a light purple color, with pieces simply covering her modesty. Her hair was once again slicked back, and she wore a full face of makeup with strong eyebrows.

A third outfit, featured in an Instagram carousel, showed the model in a black latex dress with spaghetti straps and a cut-out on the chest. She paired the look with elbow-length gloves and a sizzling red lip.

The next outfit was a bikini with high-waisted bottoms and a low-cut strapless top. Olivia threw on a huge, feathery jacket on top as she threw her head back.

Her last outfit was a little brighter, featuring a pink, metallic trench coat opened up and belted at the waist with a sparkly, pink bikini top underneath.

She captioned the series, “This was so fun! Thank you for having me @hauteliving and thank you to the dream team @adriennefaurote,” and thanked the stylists and makeup artists involved in the shoot. It was liked over 33k times, including by her friend Vanessa Hudgens.

Olivia, who previously dated Nick Jonas, was interviewed by the magazine along with her sisters Sophia and Aurora.

Olivia and her sisters will appear in a new reality series on Discovery+

The trio will appear in a reality show this winter on Discovery+ that will feature their businesses, love lives, and daily lives.

Olivia told the magazine of the show, “It is the coolest thing ever getting to work with your family. It doesn’t ever feel like work.”

She added, “It is really an inside look at a family going through the normal ups and downs of life — the good, bad, and the ugly.”

Of their dynamic, Olivia’s sister Sophia said, “We are each other’s best friends, but punching bags at the same time,” explains Olivia. “It is lighthearted — we care about each other, but we aren’t afraid to push each other, either.”

Olivia has been dating Christian McCaffrey since 2019

While the show will definitely show the dynamic between the sisters, Olivia’s love life will also be shown on-screen. The Instagram influencer, who boasts over five million followers, has been dating Christian McCaffrey since 2019.

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, the pair were recently seen in a saucy Instagram post in which Olivia climbed out of the ocean on a ladder wearing a stunning white string bikini. Olivia’s toned physique was on display as Christian pretended to bite her.

She hilariously wrote in the caption, “It’s a shahk! 🦈 @revolve @camilacoelhocollection,” also tagging the Camila Coelho collaboration with Revolve. She was wearing the Sao Paulo Top and Bottom, available for $112 per piece.