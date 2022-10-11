Olivia Culpo shows off toned physique in black crop top for a stroll

Olivia Culpo wore a black crop top that showed off her sensational abs. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Olivia Culpo proved why she is one of social media’s most famous influencers, as she was seen stepping out in an exquisite outfit that showed off her insanely toned abs.

The former Miss USA and Miss Universe went braless in a black turtleneck crop top, paired with a classy pair of high-waisted, khaki shorts and a chic black belt.

She threw on a long white jacket to keep out the cold, and accessorized with black, business-casual flats and a black baseball hat.

Her brunette hair was tucked under the hat, with a few strands hanging around her ears.

Olivia was carrying the black Parker Bag by Michael Kors who happily shared two images of Olivia to their Instagram, with the caption, “In the trenches: @OliviaCulpo steps out with our must-have #MichaelKors Parker bag.”

The influencer could be seen taking a stroll around the city as she carried the Michael Kors bag in front of her.

Olivia Culpo has been filming a reality show with her sisters Aurora and Sophia

Olivia and her sisters Aurora and Sophia have been filming a reality show about their lives, which will premiere on TLC on November 7th.

The trailer recently dropped, with Olivia doing the majority of the narrating. The three girls introduced themselves as shots of their younger selves appeared before a sexy shot of the present day.

The girls were then seen sitting on a couch while Aurora made a joke about how to pronounce Sophia’s name and Olivia sitting in the middle, excited about that ensuing drama. She wore a busty red top with high-waisted jeans and kept her short bob straight and parted in the middle.

Olivia could be heard talking about the Miss Universe Pageant and how it changed her life.

She later talked about moving to L.A. after pageant life catapulted her to stardom, and claimed “I moved to L.A. but my sisters couldn’t stand to be away from me, so they moved too.”

She joked that her parents have no idea what she does, as being an influencer is not exactly in their vocabulary.

The trailer shows viewers they will get the nitty gritty details of The Culpo sisters’ lives

The rest of the trailer shows scenes of the girls having fun and getting up to crazy antics as music plays in the background. There is obviously a close bond and tight dynamic between the sisters.

Though she doesn’t name any names, Olivia talks about the abuse she received during a past relationship, making it clear viewers will get all the nitty gritty details about her life as well as the lives of of her sisters.

She touches on her feelings at the age of 30 and how she thought she would be married with kids by now.

The whole trailer definitely gives off Kardashian vibes, though a lighter version with all the taste but fewer calories.

The Culpo Sisters will premiere Monday, November 7, 9/8c on TLC.