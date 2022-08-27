Olivia Culpo shows off lacy bra in asymmetric dress

Olivia Culpo gave off dominatrix vibes in a black dress with a black lacy bra. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Olivia Culpo gave off dominatrix vibes in a black dress and lace bra, staring down the camera with the most confident gaze.

The former Miss USA and Miss Universe looked like a Bond girl as she leaned against a wall, and tucked her hair behind her ear with a manicured finger.

She put one leg up, showing off a thigh-high black stocking in the black, asymmetrical dress that featured just one side with a long sleeve and the rest cut out.

Olivia wore a lacy black bra that featured a unique neckline with several strings and emphasized her curvy waist.

She wore a dark smokey eye and dark purple lip to go with the mysterious vibe, with her short brunette hair in a tousled texture.

The model captioned the image with a simple tag of the magazine that interviewed her and her sisters for the photoshoot. It received over 69k likes, including from former Laguna Beach star Kristin Cavallari and Dutch influencer Negin Mirsalehi.

Olivia Culpo posed for a cover shoot with her sisters Aurora and Sophia

The photo was part of a carousel that also featured Olivia’s sisters Aurora, 32, and Sophia, 25. The trio took part in a cover shoot for the Daily Front Row to promote their upcoming reality series, The Culpos, which will appear on Discovery+.

The second photo in the series was a lot less racy, featuring Olivia in a black and white checkered blazer with a cinched-in waist that showed off her toned frame. Her sister Aurora wore a similar blazer that had a corset top over it, and her other sister Sophia wore a black blouse with see-through sleeves.

The third photo in the series showed how glamorous the trio really are, which is most likely how they landed their own reality show. Olivia had the same black dress, while Aurora wore a black, zipped-up dress with pointed shoulders and thigh-high stockings, and Sophia wore a black mini skirt with a matching top, also with pointed shoulders.

Olivia and her sisters will star in a new reality show for Discovery+

The Culpo sisters are sure to steal the spotlight in the near future once their show beings airing and the Daily Front Row interviewed them to give fans a taste of what their dynamic will be.

Asked what their family dynamic is, Olivia claimed it can be “wild,” and like most sisters, they can drive each other crazy despite being best friends.

She told the publication, “Having one sister on each side is interesting because it’s like having built-in best friends, although there are moments where we can’t stand one another, but we equally know each other better than anyone in the world.”

When asked what it was like filming the reality show, Sophia touched on the fact that there was definitely some arguing but it was all in good fun. She said, “It was a lot of work and a lot of time together, so there was definitely arguing, but a lot of fun.”