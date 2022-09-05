Olivia Culpo shows off in black crop top and skirt. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Olivia Culpo is wowing her fans in a new photo where she models a black crop top and matching skirt.

Culpo has the amazing title of Miss USA and Miss Universe 2012, which has only made her more of a fashion icon to the general public.

The former girlfriend of one of the members of the Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas, is a true fashion influencer and social media personality. With 5.2 million followers and at 30 years old, she is living her best life.

With an amazing mirror selfie, Olivia Culpo shared her outfit for the day.

The featured outfit is a matching set that has a puff-sleeved black crop top and a shortskirt. The kit top has some puffy cotton to-die-for sleeves, which elevate the look, with a simple bikini kind of top.

The skirt has a knitted waistband and is a little more on the short side, giving the opportunity for her legs to be the spotlight.

But an all-black look can be boring sometimes. Olivia Culpo made sure of adding some accessories to change that.

Starting with her hat, which is a very nice tone of beige that matches her tote bag and sandals as well. Her dark short hair is looking slick under that hat, giving it a classy, yet relaxed look.

Olivia Culpo shows off in a black crop top and skirt. Pic credit: @oliviaculpo/Instagram

Olivia Culpo won Miss USA when she was just twenty years old

Olivia Culpo’s modeling career began with her signing a contract with a Boston modeling agency Maggie, Inc, back in 2010. Before winning Miss USA 2012, Culpo won Miss Rhode Island USA in the first pageant she entered.

Later that year, she represented the United States at the Miss Universe 2012 pageant in Las Vegas, Nevada. Needless to say that she won the competition, which made her the eighth representative from the United States with that amazing title. Not to mention, she is also the first Rhode Islander to win.

But, Olivia has a lot more in her than just being beautiful. She is a trained cello player and has now successfully ventured into the restaurant business as well.

As you might have seen, she has also been part of a few acting roles and music video projects including a guest starring role in the above music video for Nick Jonas‘ Jealous.