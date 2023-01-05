Olivia Culpo arrives at the Vanities Party: A Night For Young Hollywood in March 2022. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Olivia Culpo and her boyfriend of four years, Christian McCaffrey, looked as loved up as ever when they shared a New Year’s kiss to celebrate the start of 2023.

The model and influencer wore an all-red ensemble, including a metallic jacket and pants by Retrofete, a satin bralette, pointed stilettos, and a studded bag by Valentino.

She stood to the side and kissed her handsome partner, who was smartly dressed in a formal white shirt, black pants, and white sneakers.

Olivia hooked her right arm around Christian’s shoulder and leaned in for the kiss, showing off her toned abs and slim frame as she posed.

The 30-year-old has been dating the ex-NFL player since 2019 and shared a cute carousel of their last New Year’s smooches with her 5.2 million followers.

She wrote in the caption, “4th New Years kiss w you ❤️ A little late but here’s to ‘23 w #23!!!!”

Olivia Culpo has a wholesome family Christmas

After starring in her own reality show, The Culpo Sisters, Olivia is used to sharing a slice of her family life behind the scenes. Before posting the cute New Year’s snaps with her beau, she shared an album of precious family moments from the holidays.

The photos included sipping cocktails with her sister Sophia (wearing matching pajamas, of course!), playing with her sister Aurora’s kids, and watching her mom, a talented violin player, in an orchestra.

Olivia arrived at the family home on December 23 and seemed to be involved with the family activities until New Year, which explains the heartfelt caption to her post. She wrote, “Energy is depleted, heart is full ❤️ I hope you all had the most amazing holiday! I love you all ❤️❤️ also my mom in slide 6 😭.”

Olivia Culpo shares her Charlotte Tilbury glow

Olivia is currently an ambassador for Charlotte Tilbury beauty. As Charlotte is all about a flawless glow, it makes sense that Olivia is the poster girl for the brand!

In December, Olivia attended the British Fashion Awards, appearing on the red carpet with the rest of her Tilbury tribe, including Lily James and Dixie D’Amelio.

This week, Olivia decided to share her “holiday sparkle inspo” and showed a complete glamorous look using only Tilbury products.

The short video shows a makeup artist applying products to Olivia’s gorgeous face before she tosses her hair and pouts at the camera. One of the products used is Charlotte’s latest launch – the Hollywood Glow Glide Face Architect Highlighter, which promises to illuminate and sculpt the face and give a Hollywood finish, all for $48.