Olivia Culpo showed her fashion prowess in a new video promoting clothing from the online sales giant Amazon.

The former Miss Universe took to her social media to share a recent appearance on Amazon Live.

Olivia has become successful on the platform, styling outfits and sharing her selections. And judging from her latest share, it isn’t hard to see why.

The beauty queen’s 5.3 million Instagram followers were the second to see the stylish content after her fans on Amazon Live did earlier.

The video showed four of Olivia’s best looks from the share, and it was hard to choose a favorite.

Each ensemble appeared better than the next, highlighting Olivia’s eye for trends.

Olivia Culpo promotes Amazon labels for shopping

Olivia started the video wearing a Dark Khaki Grlasen Women Elegant Long Sleeve Oversized Blazer with a price tag of $59.99. She paired the khaki blazer with a Fanuerg Ribbed Sleeveless Bodycon Romper in Aa-white, retailing for $24.99. She completed the first look with brown knee-high stiletto boots featuring crocodile texture by Goolita with a price tag of $60.89.

Olivia’s next ensemble was also all-black, with leather featured prominently in the boots and jacket. The model wore a black LY VAREY LIN Faux Shearing Moto Jacket for $69.99, with a black WDIRARA Summer Solid Split Hem Zip Back Mini Workwear Skirt, retailing for $29.99.

For Olivia’s final outfit, she rocked a trendy yet casual ensemble with a Grlasen Casual Elegant Long Sleeve Oversized Lapel Blazer retailing for $59.99.

She paired the blazer with the HeyNuts Essential Biker Shorts with a price tag of $20.99. Olivia wore the black YETIER Women’s Knee High Platform Lace Up Combat Booties with Side Zipper, retailing for $52.78, and a Top Level Unisex Beanie with a price tag of $9.99. Olivia completed the look with a black Carly Saddle Bag by JW PEI, retailing for 78.99.

It was clear from the video that Olivia had amazing style and could dress fashionably on a budget.

And just when you thought Olivia could do it all, she revealed a recipe, showing her cooking talents.

Olivia Culpo promotes Rao’s Homemade sauces

Olivia promoted Rao’s Homemade sauces using the brand to create a tailgate recipe, just in time for the Super Bowl.

The beauty queen shared her recipe on Instagram with a delightful video, writing the ingredients in a caption.

As it turns out, Olivia’s favorite tailgate recipe was a mouthwatering air-fried chicken parmesan sandwich.

Olivia’s caption read, “My favorite tailgate recipe ever! Air fryer chicken Parm sliders using @raoshomemade, my favorite marinara sauce😍 Using Rao’s Homemade in this recipe (+ all recipes) takes it up a level w its authentic, slow-simmered sauce + tomatoes straight from Italy.”

We can’t wait to see what Olivia serves up for the Super Bowl.