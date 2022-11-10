Olivia Culpo stunned in a daring black dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Olivia Culpo showed she is an expert fashionista as she posed in a black dress with quite the daring cut-out as she attended the TLC premiere party for The Culpo Sisters.

Naturally, the Miss Universe turned influencer attended the party with her sisters and costars Aurora and Sophia, as the trio posed for pictures.

Olivia wore an incredibly eye-catching black dress with a very low-cut, plunging neckline with black straps attached, creating a cut-out effect.

The bottom of the dress was a big, puffy shape, and she paired it with black leather, knee-high boots.

Olivia left her accessories to a minimum, clearly wanting her dress, a Vera Wang, to do the talking.

In a shot standing outside a shop window, Olivia raised her arms over her head and touched her hair. It was parted in the middle, with soft waves throughout.

Olivia matched her makeup to the moment, going for dark, smokey eyeshadow and light pink lipstick.

Pic credit: @oliviaculpo/Instagram

Olivia Culpo and her sisters will star in a new reality series on TLC called The Culpo Sisters

Olivia, Aurora, and Sophia celebrated the release of their new TLC reality series, The Culpo Sisters, which follows them as they navigate careers, their love lives, and family relationships while living in Los Angeles.

Pic credit: @oliviaculpo/Instagram

In a hilarious clip posted by TLC and Olivia just a couple of days ago, the trio of sisters are seen wrapping themselves in a beige material and jumping on trampolines as they tell their parents it’s for lymphatic drainage.

In a more detailed trailer, the girls get up to all kinds of crazy hijinks, including getting into a few arguments.

In one poignant scene, Olivia is seen telling the camera that she was in a past relationship with someone who did horrible things to her and made her feel less than human as she teared up.

The former pageant beauty is currently dating NFL player Christian McCaffrey, and he is frequently seen on her social media pages.

Olivia is an ambassador for clothing retailer Revolve

Olivia is an ambassador for Revolve, frequently sharing her favorite ensembles on her Instagram, including several bikinis.

In June, Olivia shared a carousel of bikini pictures that she said in the caption were some of her favorites from the past year.

The influencer looked sensational in the swimsuits, showing off her incredibly toned figure, and looked good even while eating spaghetti in the first picture.

Most of the pictures looked to be shot while Olivia was on vacation in Italy, but regardless of where they were shot, they all looked highly enviable.