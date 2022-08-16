Olivia Culpo looks like a goddess in string bikini for outdoor shower

Olivia Culpo stunned in a snakeskin bikini for an outdoor shower. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Olivia Culpo has an absolutely stunning physique and she’s been showing it off in several bikinis this summer.

The former Miss USA and Miss Universe looked like a bronzed goddess as she took a shower outside to advertise Cape Cod Shower Kits.

She wore a brown, snakeskin bikini as she held up one leg and jutted out her hip while she rinsed off. She held one arm over her head with her wet hair slicked back by the water, and put her head back with her eyes closed as she enjoyed the relaxing sensation.

On top of the photo, she wrote, “Hands down best part of summer=outdoor shower [heart eye emoji].”

The shower looked absolutely divine, with wood paneling all around an open roof, but it was Olivia who really stole all of the attention.

The second photo, posted to her Instagram Stories, further showed her string bikini that also featured smaller straps on the side as they were pulled up her hips.