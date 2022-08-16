Olivia Culpo looks like a goddess in string bikini for outdoor shower

Olivia Culpo has an absolutely stunning physique and she’s been showing it off in several bikinis this summer.
The former Miss USA and Miss Universe looked like a bronzed goddess as she took a shower outside to advertise Cape Cod Shower Kits.
She wore a brown, snakeskin bikini as she held up one leg and jutted out her hip while she rinsed off. She held one arm over her head with her wet hair slicked back by the water, and put her head back with her eyes closed as she enjoyed the relaxing sensation.
On top of the photo, she wrote, “Hands down best part of summer=outdoor shower [heart eye emoji].”
The shower looked absolutely divine, with wood paneling all around an open roof, but it was Olivia who really stole all of the attention.
The second photo, posted to her Instagram Stories, further showed her string bikini that also featured smaller straps on the side as they were pulled up her hips.
Olivia Culpo wore a barely-there snakeskin bikini for an outdoor shower
Olivia tagged the bikini as Devon Windsor, a former Victoria’s Secret angel who has her own clothing collection that features swimsuits and cover-ups.
The model boasts over 5 million followers on Instagram, including The Princess Switch star Vanessa Hudgens, former Pussycat Dolls singer Nicole Scherzinger, and model/Justin Bieber’s wife Hailey Bieber.
Olivia recently had another sizzling bikini moment as she climbed out of the water on a boat ladder, as her boyfriend, Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, pretended to bite her on the thigh.
She joked in the caption, “It’s a shahk! 🦈,” and it received over 103k likes.
Olivia wore a white bikini from the Camila Coelho collaboration with Revolve, and it emphasized her stunning curves. Her hair was wet and slicked back from her dip in the water, and she wore earrings and a few gold bangles.
In the third photo posted in the carousel, the model and influencer was lifted up by her muscular boyfriend as the pair kissed on the beach in a romantic moment.
Olivia and her sisters will star in new reality series The Culpos
The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model and her sisters Sophia and Aurora were interviewed by Haute Living magazine recently as they did press for their upcoming Discovery+ reality series The Culpos.
The new show will follow the sisters as they navigate work, family, and their relationships. Olivia, who previously dated Nick Jonas, told the publication, “It is the coolest thing ever getting to work with your family. It doesn’t ever feel like work.”
She added, “It is really an inside look at a family going through the normal ups and downs of life — the good, bad, and the ugly.”