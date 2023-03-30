Olivia Culpo is out here living her best life as she recently posted a photo dump from a Mexico vacation and is currently on a road trip in an RV with her boyfriend, NFL player Christian McCaffrey.

The former Miss Universe has racked up a staggering 5.3 million followers with her enviable lifestyle content, including travel shots, daily outfit posts, and tons of endorsement deals.

She recently shared a series of photos from her vacation to Mexico in which she showed off her bronzed curves in a floral print bikini from what appeared to be a luxury yacht.

In the first shot, she lifted up one leg and jutted out her hip in a pose that emphasized her hourglass waist as she stood in the doorway of her boat with a flattering light hitting her.

She accessorized with a bright green baseball hat and wore a glam makeup look with a cat-eye and dark pink lipstick.

Olivia shared several other pictures from her trip, including a group shot with her sister Sophia and boyfriend Christian, in which they all looked like one big happy family.

However, Sophia might have been crowding the happy couple a bit, as Olivia wrote in her caption, “Third wheelin and dealin @sophiaculpo 😬.”

Other photos showed friends of the pair on a golf course, Olivia in a black bikini with a long black cover-up, and a hilarious picture of her sister and Christian in separate beds with Valentine’s Day gifts as they all shared a room.

Olivia Culpo modeled the Nappa Leather Pocket Bag by Miu Miu

When Olivia isn’t on vacation, she’s working non-stop and constantly attending events or promoting brands on her social media.

She’s seriously turned up the stakes lately, showing off more high-fashion endorsements than she previously did, with the most recent being Miu Miu.

The influencer posed in a white background with an all-white outfit and held up a tiny black bag from the brand with a very obvious contrast.

The new Miu Miu Multi-pocket bag called the Nappa Leather Pocket Bag on the site costs $3,000 and comes in white and citron green as well.

As its name states, the tiny bag features several pockets throughout that stick out on all sides and has a gold zipper with a silky material inside.

Olivia showed off a metallic shoulder bag from Valentino

In December, Olivia showed even more fashion credentials with an all-gold party outfit that featured flared pants and an oversized blazer from Maison Valentino.

She was seen crossing the street in New York City wearing the Valentino Party Collection, which came out at the perfect time; the holidays.

She accessorized with the Loco Calfskin Shoulder Bag in a metallic gold color, which costs anywhere between $2,000 and $5,000 depending on the color and pattern.

Keep an eye on Olivia’s Instagram for future outfit updates and perhaps some footage from her current RV road trip.