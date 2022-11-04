Olivia Culpo showed off her abs in a crop top for a clip with her sisters. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-nelson

Olivia Culpo is known for several things: She’s a former Miss Universe, she once dated Jonas Brothers singer Nick Jonas, and she’s an influencer with a massive social media following.

She’s also got a big family, including her sisters Aurora and Sophia, so why wouldn’t TLC be interested in a reality series featuring none other than The Culpo Sisters?

While it may seem a bit too similar to The Kardashians, The Culpo Sisters show has a more fun, classier, laid-back edge to it — which fits right into the TLC reality series universe.

Clearly, Olivia and her sisters have won the genetic lottery with their good looks and killer bodies, so naturally, they would get their own reality show.

Several trailers have already dropped as the series premiere approaches on November 7, including short extra clips of the sisters describing each other and chatting.

The extended trailers show even more drama, including fertility struggles for Olivia and marriage troubles for Aurora. For her part, it appears Sophia is having a hard time with her sister teasing her on social media, and it’s not surprising considering she’s the youngest.

Olivia Culpo and her sisters will star in their own TLC reality series The Culpo Sisters

In a short clip yesterday, Olivia, Aurora, and Sophia were asked to describe each other in a few words. They sweetly described each other in terms like “loyal,” but of course, they also used terms such as “stubborn.”

For the clip, Olivia showed off her stunning curves in a dark gray maxi-skirt in a knit material with a matching crop top. Both pieces had ruching at the center with a tie and the top featured long sleeves.

Olivia wore her signature brunette bob down and straight with a glam makeup look that included a matte, purple-pink lipstick.

Her sisters both wore white dresses, with Aurora going for strappy heels and Sophia rocking more daring thigh-high boots.

Olivia is an ambassador for Vide wine and spirits company

Olivia is an ambassador for Vide, a wine and spirits company, and frequently advertises the drink while she is wearing a bikini.

For a post in August, Olivia wore a dark and light orange bikini that featured an asymmetrical string on the bottom and a spaghetti strap top with a cut-out in the center.

The bikini emphasized her sensational physique, showing her waist and toned abs that have clearly been worked on in the gym.

Her dark hair was styled in voluminous curls, which she pushed up in a short video clip at the end.

The Culpo Sisters premieres November 7 at 9/8c on TLC.