Olivia Culpo stunned in an eye-catching bright pink pantsuit. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Olivia Culpo looked like a sweet piece of candy on Saturday as she stepped out in a bright pink ensemble that certainly drew attention.

The former Miss Universe looked stunning in a hot pink jumpsuit by Maison Valentino that was strapless with long sleeves and oversized, flared pant legs at the bottom.

The entire outfit was in the same bright pink, including a pair of gloves and matching platform heels. Her purse in the same color was a square design with a square decoration on the front and a silver handle.

On top of her pink gloves, she wore a silver circular ring with matching earrings by Chopard and had her hair slicked back in a sleek low bun, styled by Balmain Hair Couture.

Olivia made sure her look wasn’t all about the outfit or accessories and even matched her eye makeup to the bright pink aesthetic she was going for. She wore pink eyeliner that was drawn in a cat eye shape around her eyelid and temple, with a dark pink matte lipstick.

The influencer captioned the post, “Go pink or go home 💗💕🎀@maisonvalentino,” and it received over 16k likes, including from Gabrielle Union and Jessie James Decker.

Olivia Culpo attended two events in Doha, Qatar, including the Maison Valentino exhibition

Olivia attended the Maison Valentino Doha exhibition in Qatar, having already been in the country for another event.

On Friday, she stepped out for a Fashion Trust Arabia event, which provides “financial & business support to fashion designers in the MENA region,” according to their Instagram profile.

She wore an absolutely gorgeous white gown by Miu Miu, looking as if she was ready to walk down the aisle.

The dress featured white silky pleated fabric on the bottom, and silver straps draped in a crisis cross pattern all down the front. It had a plunging neckline with thin straps and a fairly low back.

The entire ensemble flattered Olivia’s fit figure perfectly, showing off her small waist and toned arms.

She wore her short dark hair down with waves, and finished off the look with bright red lipstick, drawing attention to her face.

Her dark red manicure matched the glamorous vibe of the occasion and she went jewelry free to emphasize her glittery dress.

In her caption, Olivia called the event “heartwarming” and congratulated the winners and finalists of the Fashion Trust Arabia awards.

Olivia and her sisters star in their upcoming TLC series The Culpo Sisters

Olivia and her sisters Aurora and Sophia will star in an upcoming new reality series for TLC called The Culpo Sisters.

The show will follow them as they navigate their lives in L.A., and according to TLC’s Instagram ad, which includes a drama-filled but fun trailer, viewers will “Get to know #TheCulpoSisters as they navigate life, love, family, and career.”

The Culpo Sisters premieres Monday, November 7th at 9/8c on TLC.