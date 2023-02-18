Olivia Culpo has pushed her career forward massively in the last couple of years, going from a former Miss Universe to a mega-successful influencer with a massive fanbase.

Racking up 5.3 million Instagram followers is no small number, and she’s used her platform to launch several businesses, including Vide wine and spirits and two different restaurants.

Olivia recently posted an Instagram Story in which she struck a pose for a selfie in front of an absolutely stunning terrace of a house as the sun was bright and beautiful behind her.

The weather looked nothing short of enviable, and the influencer was dressed perfectly for the occasion in a white bikini top with a pink flower pattern. It featured spaghetti straps, underwire cups, and a thicker tab in the middle.

She paired the top with tiny denim shorts, and the whole ensemble was completely flattering to her sensational curves.

Olivia took the selfie in front of a mirror as she held up her phone and stared at the lens. She puckered up for the shot, making a kissing face as she had some fun in a flirty gesture.

Olivia Culpo blew a kiss as she took a bikini selfie. Pic credit: @oliviaculpo/Instagram

Her short, dark hair was slicked back in a half ponytail, and her makeup was fairly natural, featuring beige eyeshadow and a light pink lip.

She’s been on a work trip in a holiday paradise with an unlikely duo in the form of her boyfriend, Christian McCaffrey, and her sister, Sophia Culpo.

The trio has been hilariously sharing a room together since Sophia came last minute, and apparently, things are slightly awkward.

Christian McCaffrey and Sophia Culpo in a hilarious Instagram Story. Pic credit: @oliviaculpo/Instagram

Olivia Culpo has been dating NFL player Christian McCaffrey since 2019

Olivia has been dating Christian McCaffrey since June 2019, when the pair were set up by friends.

He is currently a running back for the San Francisco 49ers, and Olivia has attended almost all his football games while posting her many game-day outfits to her Instagram feed.

She often gushes about Christian on social media, with one of her latest posts about the NFL player being on New Year’s Eve, when she shared their kisses from every year they’ve been together.

She wrote in the caption, “4th New Years kiss w you ❤️ A little late but here’s to ‘23 w #23!!!!”

Olivia is the founder of the More Than a Mask charity

When she’s not busy going on dates with her hunky football player or endorsing various products on Instagram, Olivia is doing her part to help those in need.

The Culpo Sisters star launched More Than a Mask, an organization selling certain products and giving the proceeds back to a chosen charity.

In the past, when it first started, More Than a Mask was selling masks during the COVID-19 pandemic, with proceeds going to Feeding America.

Recently, they sold jumpsuits and donated the proceeds to Period Movement. One jumpsuit buys six months’ worth of period products for a girl in need. They are currently sold out although new products are launching soon.