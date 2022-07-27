Olivia Culpo is bronzed goddess in barely-there gold bikini

Olivia Culpo looked like a bronzed goddess as she posed in a gold bikini. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

Olivia Culpo, former Miss USA 2012, and an all-around stunning human being sent pulses racing on Tuesday as she posed in a very tiny string bikini.

Her gold glittering bikini matched her perfectly bronzed body, looking as if she had just stepped out of a bottle of St. Tropez self-tanner.

Her bikini top pushed up her cleavage, enhancing it in an attractive way, and featured ruching along the cups with strings in the middle. Her bottoms had strings on the side and were pulled up high to show off her curvy waist.

Olivia’s shoulder-length hair was parted to the side and curly, looking full and voluminous. Her makeup matched the whole bronzed look, with gold eyeshadow and peach-colored lipstick.

The first two shots in the Instagram carousel showed her incredibly toned abs, and it’s obvious they are hard-earned from tough workouts in the gym.

The third photo showed Olivia closer up, her gold eyeshadow and perfectly penciled-in eyebrows adding to her glam appearance.

Olivia Culpo received lots of praise for her gold bikini shots

The pictures were liked over 120k times, including by former Bachelor contestant Ashely Iaconetti, and Laguna Beach star Kristin Cavallari.

Olivia captioned the photo with all the people who helped style the shoot, writing, “This was fun ⭐️ @solmaz_saberi @makeupbyliz @justinemarjan @solomioswim.”

Olivia works hard to maintain her toned figure, following the 80/20 rule

Olivia clearly works hard to keep her figure, especially her abs looking toned, telling Hamptons magazine she follows the 80/20 rule when it comes to her diet.

She told the publication that she allows herself a small indulgence just some of the time, and in a very obvious statement said salad won’t give you comfort.

She said, “I stick to the 80-20 rule. Eighty percent of the time I’m really good, and then 20% of the time I allow myself to eat, not whatever but indulge a little more, I guess you could say.”

She added, “That’s worked really well for me in general, especially this past year, where obviously everyone’s just trying to find comfort wherever they can. Eating salad 24/7 is not going to give you that kind of comfort.”

Olivia started a 20-minute cardio challenge with her followers

Many celebrities with fantastic bodies seem to say that; eat healthily, and indulge some of the time. But, it also requires some major dedication to the gym.

She keeps things pretty simple, revealing she started a 20-minute cardio challenge on Instagram. She said, “I started something on my Instagram called the 20-Minute Cardio Challenge, and that is basically 20 minutes of cardio at whatever speed you want. I’ve been doing it with my followers encouraging them to join the challenge and just do whatever feels right for 20 minutes.”